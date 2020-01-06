Girls Outstanding Swimmer
Rylee Moore
Parkview Baptist
Moore leads the All-Metro team after completing a record-setting season. She claimed LHSAA Division III titles in the 100 backstroke in 54.73 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:05:35. Her 100 backstroke broke a 22-year-old record for all divisions. Moore recorded the fastest time in all divisions in both events. Moore’s time on the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay also set a Division II record at the state meet.
GIRLS ALL-METRO TEAM
Amanda Andrews
St. Joseph’s
Won first place in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle at the Capital City Swim League meet.
Alexa Ryon Bennett
Episcopal
Turned in a dual championship performance in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the CCSL meet.
Caroline Munson
St. Joseph’s
Finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke at the CCSL meet to land a spot on the All-Metro team.
Karlie Porter
Zachary
Captured third place in the 200 freestyle at the CCSL meet for the Broncos.
Phoebe Hemmerling
Baton Rouge High
Clinched a spot on the All-Metro team by finishing third in the 100 backstroke at the CCSL meet.
Jenna Van Hoogstraten
University
Was runner-up at the CCSL meet in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Maddox Saurage
University
At this year’s CCSL meet, Saurage finished in third place in the 100 breaststroke.
Gabrielle Joffrion
St. Joseph’s
Grabbed the runner-up spot in the 100 breaststroke to help the Redstickers at the CCSL meet.
Ema Lavigne
Baton Rouge High
Claimed the top spot in the 100 breaststroke at the CCSL meet and also placed third in the 200 IM.
Alyssa Pentas
Parkview Baptist
Earned third-place honors in the 100 butterfly at the CCSL meet to score team points for Parkview.
Madilynn Geyer
University
Finished runner-up in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle at the CCSL meet. Set a new record in the 100 breaststroke at the Division III championships.
CeCe Werth
St. Joseph’s
Turned in strong performances by capturing first place finishes in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle at the CCSL meet.
Abigail Gibson
Episcopal
Gibson placed third in the 500 freestyle and runner-up in the 200 freestyle at the CCSL meet for the Knights.
Girls Coach of the Year
George Newport
St. Joseph’s Academy
In his first season at the helm at St. Joseph’s, Newport led the Redstickers to a ninth straight Division I title.
Boys Outstanding Swimmer
Christopher Richardson
University
Richardson concluded his 2019 season by capturing Division III individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke. He set a Division III record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds and in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 50.61 seconds for the Cubs. Richardson’s times also were the second fastest in all divisions in both events at LHSAA meet and at the CCSL meet.
BOYS ALL-METRO TEAM
Garrett Accardo
Catholic
Accardo placed third in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at the CCSL meet.
Stewart Black
Catholic
Turned in a runner-up performance in the 100 butterfly at the CCSL meet for the Bears.
Riley Brown
Lee
CCSL meet and Division II MVP won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke at both meets. He set a CCSL record in the 100 backstroke.
Brenton Cooper
East Ascension
Cooper outpaced the field in the 100 butterfly at the CCSL meet for the Spartans.
Nicholas Domingue
Catholic
Contributed points for the Bears by registering a strong third-place CCSL finish in the 500 freestyle.
Eugene Jiang
Episcopal
Topped the CCSL competition in the 100 freestyle and went on to finish runner-up in the 50 freestyle for the Knights.
Mason Nyboer
Catholic
Turned in a stellar performance at the CCSL meet by grabbing first place in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
Mitchell Gillem
Catholic
Dashed to a big win in the 50 freestyle and captured second in the 100 freestyle at the CCSL meet. Also claimed the Division I state champion title in the 100 freestyle.
Eric King
Zachary
Won the CCSL 100 breaststroke title while finishing runner-up in the 200 IM. Also finished atop the Division I field in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.
William Kitto IV
Catholic
Swam to a strong runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle at the CCSL meet.
Brooks Moore
Parkview
Claimed third-place points for the Eagles in the 200 IM at the CCSL meet.
Patrick Murphy
Dunham
Took the runner-up spot in the 100 breaststroke at the CCSL meet and finished first in Division IV in the 200 IM.
Ben Naquin
Episcopal
Third-place finisher for the Knights in the 100 backstroke at the CCSL meet.
Boys Coach of the Year
Doug Logsdon
Catholic
Logsdon led the Bears to their first Division I title since 2016. Catholic now has five LHSAA titles in the past seven years and six in 10 years.
Teams selected by Capital City Swim League | Compiled by Billy Gibbs