Girls
Top teams
1, St. Joseph's Academy Swimming 539.50. 2, Baton Rouge High 281. 50 3, Episcopal 239. 4, St. Amant 217. 5, University 200. 6, Zachary 119. 7, Denham Springs 113. 8, Dutchtown 96. 9, Live Oak 59. 10, Ascension Christian High 58.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, BRHS 'A' 1:59.59. 2, SJA 'A' 2:00.22. 3, Episcopal 'A' 2:01.77.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, EHS-LA, 1:59.92. 2, Anna Guidroz, SJA-LA, 2:01.93. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 2:02.11.
200 individual medley: 1, Caroline Beck, SJA-LA, 2:19.79. 2, Caroline Roberts, SJA-LA, 2:22.57. 3, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant-LA, 2:26.23.
50 freestyle: 1, Mary Grace Talbot, SJA-LA, 26.69. Wang, Helen, BRHS-LA, 26.69. 3, Ainsley Roberts, SJA-LA, 27.36.
100 butterfly: 1, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:04.74. 2, Madeline Oubre, SJA-LA, 1:06.86. 3, Claudia Magee, SJA-LA, 1:07.55.
100 freestyle: 1, Lyla Roper, SJA-LA, 57.31. 2, Elle Achberger, BRHS-LA, 58.20. 3, Keira Carmichael, BRHS-LA, 58.69.
500 freestyle: 1, Caroline Roberts, SJA-LA, 5:31.11. 2, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant-LA, 5:31.32. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 5:32.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 'A' 1:45.28. 2, Episcopal 'A' 1:48.69. 3, SJA, 'B' 1:50.89.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, EHS-LA, 1:01.20. 2, Kyla Roper, SJA-LA, 1:05.43. 3, Helen Wang, BRHS-LA, 1:05.88.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant-LA, 1:11.33. 2, Anna Guidroz, SJA-LA, 1:12.22. 3, Madeline Oubre, SJA-LA, 1:12.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 'A' 3:51.46. 2, BRHS 'A' 4:04.15. 3, SJA 'B' 4:09.90.
Boys
Top teams
1, Catholic 479. 2, Baton Rouge 348. 3, Dutchtown 252. 4, Denham Springs 155. 5, University High 152. 6, St. Amant High 148. 7, Zachary. 135. 8, Brusly 107. 9, Episcopal 57. 10, West Feliciana 54.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 1:42.47. 2, Dutchtown 'A' 1:48.09. 3, BRHS 'A' 1:49.22.
200 freestyle: 1, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 1:48.22. 2, George Guice, BRHS-LA, 1:53.72. 3, Jackson Gautreau, CHS-LA, 1:54.74.
200 IM: 1, Matthew O'Konski, Griffins-LA, 2:00.42. 2, Harrison Martin, CHS-LA, 2:04.31. 3, Matthew Foret, BRHS-LA, 2:07.47.
50 freestyle: 1, Sammy Smith, CHS-LA, 22.60. 2, Eric Jurkovic, CHS-LA, 23.50. 3, James Stuckey, CHS-LA, 23.55.
100 butterfly: 1, Matthew O'Konski, Griffins-LA, 53.36. 2, Matthew Foret, BRHS-LA, 56.06. 3, Alex Cooper, CHS-LA, 56.57.
100 freestyle: 1, Sammy Smith, CHS-LA, 49.68. 2, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 50.29. 3, Jackson May, Denham Springs-LA, 51.43.
500 freestyle: 1, Jackson Gautreau, CHS-LA, 5:12.85. 2, Sean Baudoin, St. Amant-LA, 5:21.81. 3, Gibson Pitalo, Griffins-LA, 5:30.81.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 1:34.36. 2, BRHS 'A' 1:38.57. 3, Catholic 'B' 1:41.23.
100 backstroke: 1, Alex Cooper, CHS-LA, 56.03. 2, Phillip Nguyen, BRHS-LA, 56.22. 3, Carson Crochet, Brusly-LA, 58.10.
100 breaststroke: 1, Matthew Nguyen, BRHS-LA, 1:01.84. 2, Carson Crochet, Brusly-LA, 1:03.35. 3, Millen Fehr, CENT-LA, 1:03.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 3:25.41. 2, BRHS 'A' 3:34.28. 3, Dutchtown 'A' 3:36.96.