ZACHARY — Coach Jon McClinton’s 12th-seeded Zachary High squad pulled rank on Woodlawn High Friday night. The Broncos trailed early but rebounded in a big way to notch a 58-42 victory over 21st-seeded Woodlawn to open the Class 5A playoffs in the game played at ZHS.
Zachary and Woodlawn battled through the first half of their all-local match-up with strong defense. The second half saw the Broncos turn up their defensive intensity even more, which led to more offense.
“We were really prepared and felt like they were similar to our district (5-5A) opponent East Ascension” Woodlawn Coach Brad Voight said of Zachary. “I thought if we could match what we did in the first half in the second half we would have a good chance for a win. But we had too many break downs.”
Darian Ward led the Broncos with 15 points and Rickie Collins led the Panthers with a game-high 18. With the win, the Broncos (25-9) advance to play Lafayette High in the regional round.
LHS beat one of Zachary’s District 4-5A rivals, Live Oak, 62-58. The Friday win marked the first time Zachary has advanced past the bidistrict round since 2016.
“It’s a big win because no one in that locker room has won a playoff game.” ZHS’ McClinton noted. “Now on to the next game.”
Woodlawn (24-11) took an early 5-0 lead with a 3-pointer from Jackson Howard. The Broncos (25-9) tightened things up on back-to-back scores by Chaun Moore. The solid defense led to a total of 18 points scored in the first period.
Brandon Rogers provided a spark on both sides of the ball in the second period as ZHS went on an eight-point run to take a four-point lead at 16-12 with four minutes left in the half. The remainder of the half saw two defenses challenge every shot.
Neither team able to gain more than four points of separation. Zachary led 22-21 at the half. Ward scored inside and fouled. He made the free throw and the Broncos were off and running in the second half.
Bryan Sledge answered for the Panthers on the next possession. Defensive pressure and nine points from Ward stretched the Bronco lead to 42-30 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as Zachary’s McClinton repeatedly urged the Broncos to “attack.” Attack they did as they extended the lead to 19 points midway through the fourth quarter. A young WHS got within 16 points in the final minute.