DENHAM SPRINGS — Practice makes perfect for Denham Springs.
DSHS practiced a squeeze bunt play recently and then executed it perfectly in the fifth inning of its 6-1 District 4-5A softball victory over Livingston Parish neighbor Walker Thursday at North Park.
Denham’s Rayne Minor singled and Charleigh Parolli walked and then executed a double steal to set the stage. Paige Luquette bunted to drive in Minor. Luquette kept running to second and forced Walker to make a choice. Walker tried to throw out Luquette and Parolli scored. Luquette was able to make it safely to second base in a run down. Luquette soon stole third and a few pitches later stole home after an errant throw to third base hit her. That capped a three-run fifth inning.
“We’ve really been working on our base running,” Denham Springs coach Leslie Efferson-Yellot said. “It’s really nice when we can execute what we worked on. The squeeze play was nice. We did a good job of moving runners in the game.”
Denham Springs (14-2) and Walker (14-6) are tied for the District 4-5A lead at 3-1. DSHS pitcher Natalie Parker (14-2) tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Walker’s starting pitcher Haleigh Pourciau exited in the first inning after allowing two hits. Lainee Bailey relieved on the fifth batter and allowed two Yellow Jacket hits the rest of the way.
Denham scored three runs in the first inning. Walker had two errors in the inning. Parolli smashed an RBI-triple for a 1-0 lead. Luquette’s centerfield smash was mishandled to score the second run. Parker added an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Walker was coming off a 19-13 victory over defending district champion Central.
“We’ve been on fire lately at the plate,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “Our bats didn’t show up tonight. We were thinking too much at the plate. This was one of our worst offensive games of the season. They were tense. Natalie Parker did a great job pitching for Denham. We’re a young team, so we’ll learn from this.”
Walker’s Alayna Daigrepont doubled in the top of the second inning. Pourciau hit a sacrifice fly to drive her in and cut the deficit to 3-1.
Walker’s defense faced just three batters in the fourth and sixth innings and four batters in the second and third. Walker sent three batters to the plate in four innings. Walker stranded just two runners in the game.
“Natalie Parker did a good job of mixing her pitching speeds up,” Efferson-Yellot said. “She was in command of her changeup. I like that my girls have been playing relaxed. We’re fun to watch when playing loose like this.
“Anybody can beat anybody in this district. It’s very competitive.”