Tuesday's weather-related postponements shuffled the high school baseball schedule for the remainder of the week locally.
Meanwhile, the LHSAA’s girls bowling playoffs begin right on schedule Wednesday at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette. Here is a breakdown:
Baseball changes
Several games originally scheduled Tuesday were delayed one day.
The most notable switch has Zachary traveling to Dutchtown for a nondistrict game between two local 5A teams at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dutchtown (17-2) is second to traditional power Barbe in the LHSAA Class 5A power ratings. Zachary (12-7) is 12th.
Another key game — Episcopal (8-4) at Dunham (8-6) — was moved to 6 p.m. Thursday. The District 8-2A game is pivotal for the two teams ranked among the top five in the Division III power ratings.
The matchup gives Dunham games on back-to-back days. The Tigers host French Settlement for a nondistrict game Wednesday.
Girls bowling
Action begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Acadiana Lanes for the fifth- through eighth-seeded girls teams. The top four teams square off at 1 p.m. The winners then play at 3 p.m.
Dutchtown enters the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, while St. Amant is eighth.
Baton Rouge area girls have seven of the state’s top 10 regular-season averages. St. Joseph’s Jordan Wingerter has a 195 average that ranks third. Ashtyn Yoches (188) is fifth and leads Dutchtown.
Three St. Amant competitors, Brianna Macaluso (186, sixth) and Cadence Cagnolotti (185, seventh) and Emily Hymel (181, ninth), are next.
The Denham Springs duo of Layla Legendre and Gracie Dawson are tied for 10th with 179 averages.