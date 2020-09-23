Dutchtown is nearing the start of Division I, District 4 play next week riding the crest of a torrid start that gained more momentum Wednesday with a sweep against University High.
The Griffins won for the fifth time in six matches, turning the tide in their latest match by persevering through the first two sets 25-16, 25-23 before finishing the match with a convincing 25-12 victory.
“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “Consistency’s our big deal right now all around. If we can get there, we’ll do some really good things this year.”
U-High (2-4) remained on Dutchtown’s heels for the first half of the third set, forcing three ties and trailed 9-7 when the Griffins gained separation and put the match away behind six consecutive points from Alexa Womack, who had four of her team-high five aces in that stretch.
Cubs coach Bonita Johnson said her team was its worst enemy after nearly pulling even midway through the set.
“We gave away too many unearned points,” she said. “It wasn’t just one person, but you can’t give away that many unearned points and beat a good team like Dutchtown.”
Senior India Bennett was a tower of strength for Dutchtown with 12 kills and a pair of blocks. The Griffins’ sweep was also marked by additional contributions from players such Alexis Logarbo (five kills), Sarah St. Pierre (nine digs), Taylor Heeb (five kills, 17 assists and Womack.
Dutchtown finished the match on a 12-2 run that featured a pair of kills from Logarbo off assists from Heeb before Womack delivered four aces and Heeb another assist to Logarbo.
“I was happy to see so many people do so many things,” Ricks said. “I thought everybody did a good job of helping us in crucial situations.”
Elise Doomes paced U-High with 10 kills and eight blocks, while Colleen Temple, a University of Hawaii commitment, added four kills, three blocks and six digs and Nadia Pereira had 14 digs.
The first two sets featured five ties apiece with both going deep into rallies where Dutchtown came up with the key play needed to gain a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Dutchtown snapped a 12-all tie in the opening set, outscored U-High 5-1 for a 17-13 lead on a two double-hit violation and overcame a late charge from the Cubs with a 5-0 surge that was highlighted by Logarbo’s kill off an assist from Heeb.
U-High overcame an 8-3 deficit and wound up making a serious charge down the stretch, twice getting to within one point — the last time at 24-23 on Doomes’ kill — when Haleigh Qualls found the corner for a kill and 25-23 win.
“That’s been the roller-coaster we’ve been on this year,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to learn how to finish. It’s not how you start but how you finish.”