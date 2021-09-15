Cubs’ other brothers
University High’s Austin and Jaiden Ausberry are a powerful combo. Freshman linebacker/running back Keylan Moses and senior defensive back Justin Collins have notable pedigrees too. Moses’ brother, Dylan, is a former U-High/Alabama star, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Collins’ brother, Landon, starred at Dutchtown/Alabama and is now with the Washington Football Team.
A new view at SU
St. James coach Robert Valdez will watch a game on the sideline at Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium for the first time when St. James plays L.B. Landry. Valdez was an offensive lineman for Southern during the golden era of the 1990s. For all his previous games at Mumford, Valdez was a player.
At Dutchtown again
East Ascension hosts a New Orleans area opponent for the second straight Thursday night at Dutchtown. The Spartans, who meet Brother Martin, are awaiting installation of artificial turf at their home stadium. That process has been slowed during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Debuts for three coaches
Ascension Catholic’s Chris Schexnayder, whose team plays Hannan at Pearl River, is among three coaches making head coaching debuts. Charles Brooks of Collegiate BR and Devon Breaux of Thrive Academy are the others. Collegiate hosts Baker at Olympia and Thrive faces Capitol at Memorial.