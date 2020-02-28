GONZALES — It didn’t take 13th-seeded East Ascension very long to set their own tempo in Friday’s 66-50 bidistrict Class 5A playoff win over Parkway Friday noight.
The Spartans (23-8) jumped out to a six-point lead almost immediately after Hobert Grayson IV converted the and-one and Cam Carter nailed a 3-pointer within 20 seconds of tipoff at EAHS.
That momentum, combined with a mid-game change in defensive game plan, was enough for the Spartans to earn a spot in the regional round of the playoffs.
East Ascension was led Cam Carter with 22 points, followed by Grayson with 21. Trevion Joseph added seven. Bryce Roberts led No. 20 Parkway with 19, while Gabe Larry added 13. Gnoble Peterson had 11.
It was the kind of start East Ascension coach Tyler Turner was hoping for, and the kind Parkway coach Mike Guess wished he had.
“It’s been four years since we’ve been in the playoffs. I think some of our guys appeared to be locked and loaded, focused and confident, and yet when the real thing started happening, they took a little shock,” Guess said. “They were shocked a little bit, but they really fought back. They put a great effort in to finish the first half.”
Guess didn’t have to wait long for the momentum to swing back in his favor: The Panthers (19-11) stymied East Ascension’s perimeter offense in the second quarter and, behind Roberts and Larry, chiseled the Spartans’ lead down to just one before the end of the second half.
Still, the Spartans were unfazed. East Ascension locked down Parkway in the third quarter, allowing only seven points and took a commanding lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
“What I noticed was that we were running a bit tighter in the man-to-man. We were getting caught up in some screens,” Turner said. “We also weren’t communicating on what would’ve been solid defense and they were beating us off the dribble. We went into the locker room and talked about it, and we switched into a little zone. They were beating us off the dribble.”
When the Spartans switched to the zone, it forced Parkway to attack from the perimeter instead of driving inside, Turner said. It also left less bodies in the paint, which gave East Ascension a decisive advantage on the board thanks to Grayson IV and Javon Carter.
The zone defense also forced the Panthers to make cross-court passes that routinely missed the mark. Parkway settled for just 16 points in the second half.
If only for a moment, Turner saw a chance to end the game at the start of the first half, but he knew that the Parkway Panthers weren’t a team that would go quietly.
“I told them that the first three minutes of the second half would determine the outcome of the game,” Turner said. “If we could’ve stayed focused and not gotten caught up in everything, we could’ve almost ended the game in the first half. We gave them life, and they kept fighting. I told them they’re not going to stop playing. They were a good team. They got a lot of heart.”