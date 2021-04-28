Girls
Team totals: 1, Teurlings Catholic 102.37. 2, St. Michael 91.37. 3, North Vermillion 77. 4, Northside 68.37. 5, St. Thomas More 52.75. 6, Breaux Bridge 36. 7, Carencro 30. 8, LaGrange 27. 9, Cecilia 15.37. 10, Liberty 15. 11, Opelousas 14.37. 12, Plaquemine 13.37. 13, Washington-Marion 13, Beau Chene 13. 15, Eunice 8, Istrouma 8.
Field events
High jump: 1, McKenzie Shaw, McKenzie, LaGrange, 5-2. 2, Shantell Guillory, Washington-M, 4-10. 3, Alaysha Veal, Northside, J4-10.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-3. 2, Addison Richey, Teurlings, 10-6. 3, Lindsey Doucet, Breaux Bridg, 10-0.
Long jump: 1, Catherine Hensarling, St. Thomas M, 17-9.75. 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 17-1.75. 3, Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, J17-01.75.
Triple jump: 1, Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 35-2.50. 2, Addison Richey, Addison, Teurlings, 34-6.50. 3, Chantoryia Rivers, Plaquemine, 34-4.50.
Shot put: 1, Johna Lewis, North Vermil, 34-00. 2, Paige Webb, Liberty, 33-07. 3, Annelise Davis, St. Thomas M, 31-9 ½.
Discus: 1, Johna Lewis, North Vermil, 109-06.25. 2, Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridg, 94-09.50. 3, Allison Freeman, Eunice, 91-04.25.
Javelin: 1, Le’Aisa Brown, North Vermil, 118-08. 2, Kinzli Zenon, Cecilia, 111-11. 3, Malayne Doucet, Teurlings, 110-10.
Track events
100 meters: 1, Ja’niya Mouton, Breaux Bridg, 12.30. 2, Jade Lewis, Jade, North Vermil, 12.54. 3, Danaisha George, Northside, 12.64.
200: 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 25.84. 2, Jade Lewis, North Vermil, 26.04. 3, Danaisha George, Northside, 26.05.
400: 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 59.15. 2, Evangelynn Griffin, Carencro, 1:00.18. 3, Anniah Holliday, Liberty, 1:00.69.
800: 1, Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 2:30.71. 2, Kiara Spiller, Istrouma, 2:35.10. 3, Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 2:37.67.
1,600: 1, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 5:41.68. 2, Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 5:42.25. 3, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:45.64.
3,200: 1, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 12:36.88. 2, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:37.59. 3, Jenna Monette, St. Michael, 12:39.34.
100 hurdles: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 14.96. 2, Jalah Bordelon, LaGrange, 17.23. 3, Hannah Scroggins, North Vermil, 17.40.
300 hurdles: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 46.47. 2, Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings, 49.01. 3, Janisha Campbell, North Vermil, 49.02.
4x100 relay: 1, Teurlings Catholic 50.89. 2, St. Thomas More 51.69. 3, Cecilia 51.70.
4x200 relay: 1, Northside 1:43.15. 2, Carencro 1:47.59. 3, North Vermillion 1:48.54.
4x400 relay: 1, Northside 4:09.32. 2, Carencro 4:18.33. 3, St. Michael 4:19.52.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Michael 10:27.30. 2, Teurlings 10:30.35. 3, St. Thomas More 11:07.36.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Westgate 109.25. 2, Carencro 95. 3, Cecilia 86. 4, Teurlings Catholic 74. 5, Opelousas 40.25. 6, Broadmoor 36. 7, Plaquemine 22. 8, St. Thomas More 20. 9, Tara 18. 10, Beau Chene 17. 11, St. Michael 11, Northside 11. 13, North Vermillion 10.25. 14, LaGrange 10. 14, Istrouma 10. 16, Liberty 8. 17, Breaux Bridge 4. 18, Rayne 2. 19, Washington-Marion 1.25.
Field events
High jump: 1, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 6-2. 2, Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 6-0. 2, Travin Gardner, Westgate, 6-0.
Pole vault: 1, Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas M, 13-1. 2, Nicholas Thomassee, Beau Chene, 12-0. 3, Braxton Hebert, Cecilia, 9-6.
Long jump: 1, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 24-1.50. 2, Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 22-0.75. 3, Jordan Doucet, Westgate, 21-03.25.
Triple jump: 1, Jontavious MaGee, Opelousas, 44-6. 2, Ezra Gillis, , Plaquemine, 44-04.50. 3, Prejean, Everette, Northside, 43-11.
Shot put: 1, Keevon George, Carencro, 47-1.50. 2, Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 46-09.50. 3, Malik Green, Carencro, 45-00.50.
Discus: 1, Cy Newland, Teurlings, 129-1.25. 2, Givel Nelson Nunez, Broadmoor, 126-11.50. 3, Scotty Miller, Carencro, 122-01.50.
Javelin: 1, Richard Seymour, St. Thomas M, 170-7. 2, Rone Hebert, North Vermil, 156-11. 3, Jacob Manuel, Teurlings, 146-3.
Track events
100 meters: 1, Jonathan Green, Carencro, 10.67. 2, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.85. 3, Keon Beavers, Carencro, 10.88.
200: 1, Jonathan Green, Carencro, 21.36. 2, Camron Spencer, Westgate, 21.58. 3, Hardnett, Timothy, Tara, 22.55.
400: 1, Dez’tevin Frank, Broadmoor, 49.83. 2, Kendrell Williams, Carencro, 49.96. 3, Christian Francisco, Westgate, 50.18.
800: 1, Christian Francisco, Westgate, 2:02.51. 2, Tray’Quan Francis, Westgate, 2:02.62. 3, Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 2:02.81.
1,600: 1, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 4:44.35. 2, Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 4:48.50. 3, Chapin Stewart, Teurlings, 4:49.79.
3,200: 1, Martin Guillory, Opelousas, 10:20.17. 2, Chapin Stewart, Teurlings, 10:24.82. 3, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 10:36.99.
110 hurdles: 1, Camron Spencer, Westgate, 15.05. 2, Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 15.44. 3, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 15.48.
300 hurdles: 1, Jayden Singleton, , Cecilia, 40.11. 2, Ka’bran Sinegal, LaGrange, 40.96. 3, Chris Williams, Broadmoor, 41.68.
4x100 relay: 1, Westgate 42.52. 2, Cecilia 42.79. 3, Istrouma 43.07.
4x200 relay: 1, Westgate 1:27.15. 2, Carencro 1:27.53. 3, Cecilia 1:28.66.
4x400 relay: 1, Westgate 3:28.55. 2, Carencro 'A' 3:32.89. 3, Broadmoor 3:33.35.
4x800: relay: 1, Westgate 8:34.03. 2, Teurlings 8:45.22. 3, Carencro 8:48.22.