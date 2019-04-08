Walker High softball coach Hali Fletcher can frame the significance of Tuesday’s District 4-5A game with rival Denham Springs in just two sentences.
“There are three of us on the coaching staff and the last time Walker won a district title we were players on that team,” Fletcher said. “That was in 2009.”
Can the Wildcats (20-9, 6-1) close out the regular season with a signature win? Or will DSHS (21-5, 6-1) sweep the season series and claim its first league title in eight years?
That will be the major question when the teams meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at WHS' Bradshaw Field to close out the regular season.
“I think the chance to win a district title means a lot to both teams,” Denham Springs coach Leslie Efferson-Yellott said. “Everybody knows the north Louisiana district with West Monroe, Alexandria and Ouachita is good. So is the Sam Houston/Barbe district in the Lake Charles area. I’ve always felt our district is one of the best too.”
Efferson-Yellott knows the local league well. She is in her third season at DSHS after coaching another 4-5A team, Zachary, for a decade. Her final ZHS team in 2016 was the 5A runner-up to Alexandria.
Neither team figures to gain a substantial bump in the LHSAA’s final power ratings. Denham Springs was fifth last week, while Fletcher’s Walker team that features six first-year starters was No. 11. The LHSAA is scheduled to release its playoff pairings Wednesday.
The chance to win the 4-5A title is a tantalizing prize for the Livingston Parish rivals. For Walker, Tuesday's game is the chance to show how far it has come since a 6-1 loss to the Yellow Jackets on Oct. 21.
“The most important thing for us is to just play our game,” Fletcher said. “We can’t get wrapped up in the rivalry or in what they do. We need to make plays on defense and find ways to get runners on base and score.”
One key to victory for Walker is finding a way to generate offense against Denham Springs pitcher Natalie Parker. The senior has pitched every inning for DSHS and has 1.66 earned run average and 214 strikeouts.
Rayne Minor, Parker, Madilynn Bulot and Paige Luquette are the top hitters for Efferson-Yellott’s team.
Ryann Schexnayder and Alayna Daigrepont are the top hitters for Walker. Laynie Jones, Savannah Stafford, Madelyn Bourgoyne, Gyvann Hammons, HaLeigh Pourciau and Lainee Bailey are other offensive leaders for the Wildcats.