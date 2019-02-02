There were many reasons to compete in LSU’s Last Chance Qualifier Indoor Track meet. The most obvious was obtaining a qualifying time for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor meet.
Some competitors sought better times or field event marks. One race illustrated the importance of every meet, including the final one before the Feb. 16 LHSAA meet.
“I’m sorry, but I am kind of emotional,” St. Augustine hurdler Timothy Cola said. “I was hoping I could place third. Winning … this is something I’ve hoped and dreamed about since I was in 10th grade and I’m a senior now. It means a lot.”
Cola’s winning time in the 60 hurdles of 6.34 seconds was not a record like some of Saturday’s other marks/times at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House. Few could argue about the significance or each race/event.
The first record took place early in the meet. St. James’ DeAndre Keller won the boys shot put with a record toss of 58 feet, 6¾. Zachary’s Orsciana Beard also set a record winning the girls triple jump in 38-11½.
Beard shared the awards stand with two other competitors, Lafayette Christian’s Madyson Rideau and John Curtis’ Cameron Goodman, who also better the eight-year-old meet record.
The story line was repeated in the razor-close finish in the longest relay event, the boys 4x800-meter relay. St. Paul’s won in 8 minutes, 15.11 seconds, followed by Catholic (8:15.15) and Episcopal (8:15.66) as all three teams bested the previous record.
Reminders that this was a final qualifier were evident throughout, perhaps most notably in the combined total of 42 girls/boys 400 meters heats. The key for most competitors was getting the time or progression they want going into the LHSAA meet.
St. Katharine Drexel’s Alia Armstrong set a meet record with the top qualifying mark in the girls 60 hurdles of 8.71 seconds. She opted not to run the 60 hurdles final, choosing instead to focus on the 60-meter dash that follows hurdles. And she won that 60 race in 7.62 seconds, a time that ranks in the top 20 nationally.
“I was pleased with both (races),” Armstrong said. “To me, every one is a blessing. And I give the credit to God and my mom. They make this possible.”
Armstrong’s decision to opt out the 60 hurdles opened the door for West Feliciana’s Kennedy London to win in 9.12.
“My start was good, the rest of the race … not so much,” London said. I have more work to do. But a win is a win.”
Positioning was significant for others. For example, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Sophie Martin and Virginia Dirks were the top finishers in the girls 3,200. In addition to Beard, Zachary’s Indya Jackson won the girls 400. Catholic’s D.J Butler (400) and Broadmoor’s Donald Jones (triple jump) talked about the using the last chance meet as a steppingstone toward the LHSAA meet.
London’s WFHS teammate Kam Jackson sported a slight limp after doubling in the 400 and 60. Jackson’s winning 60 time of 6.88 ranks ninth nationally.
“It will be all right,” said Jackson as he pointed toward his hamstring. “I’ll have it right for state.”