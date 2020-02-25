Every quarterfinal game is a big one. But when the girls basketball quarterfinal opponent is a rival, things move to another level.
That is the scenario East Iberville coach Mark Temple is preparing for Thursday night. The second-seeded Tigers (31-5) play seventh-seeded White Castle (16-14), an Iberville Parish rival and District 7-1A rival. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at EIHS.
“You can pretty much throw the records out the window,” Temple said. “This is a parish/across the river rival that we’ve already played twice. I think there will be the unusual jitters like we had last year when we played Haynesville in the quarterfinals. The girls all know each other. I expect this one to get intense real quick.”
Some other factors also make the matchup intriguing. Temple was an assistant at White Castle and was part of the coaching staff when the Bulldogs advanced to the LHSAA’s Top 28 tourney in 2011. Several of the current WCHS players compete on an AAU team Temple coaches.
Dedreka Wilson averages 18 points and 13 rebounds per game for East Iberville, while Taylor Gordon adds 16 points and five assists. A player Temple coaches in the summer, senior Jaibreon Brown, leads White Castle.
Third time a charm?
The challenge for St. Michael will also be a familiar and imposing one. The eighth-seeded Warriors (20-10) travel to play top-seeded Lee High (24-2), a District 7-4A rival, in a Division II quarterfinal also set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lee, the defending Division II champion, already beat SMHS twice with ease. Passing on turnovers — and not just at a local bakery — will be one key, said St. Michael coach Jeanne Kenney. The Warriors had a total of 72 turnovers in the two previous games against Lee.
“With the defense they play and their quickness, you can’t eliminate turnovers,” Kenney said. “But you have to make it manageable. I’ll take a deadball turnover over a live ball one, because that typically leads to transition points. Lee is great at doing that in transition and they’re No. 1 for a reason. There are open players on the court. We need to stay calm and find them.”
Seniors Carlette Dunn (15.0) and Caitie Brumfield (11.0) are the top scorers for St. Michael.
BR area girls quarterfinals
Thursday
Nonselect
Class 5A
(5) Ponchatoula (27-5) at (4) Zachary (26-6), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
(5) Albany (27-7) at (4) B.T. Washington-NO (22-13), 6 p.m.
(6) Westlake (21-8) at (3) Madison Prep (20-13), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
(8) Franklin (27-6) at (1) Doyle (29-2), 6 p.m.
(6) French Settlement (27-6) at (3) Avoyelles Public Charter (23-1), 6 p.m.
Class 1A
(7) White Castle (16-14) at (2) East Iberville (31-4), 6 p.m.
Class B
(7) Holden (15-15) at (2) Hathaway (29-5), 6 p.m.
Select
Division I
(6) C.E. Byrd (13-17) at (3) McKinley (18-10), 6 p.m.
(7) Scotlandville (7-22) at (2) Mt. Carmel (22-7), 6 p.m.
Division II
(8) St. Michael (20-10) at (1) Lee (24-4), 6 p.m.
(6) St. Thomas More (19-7) at (3) University (22-8), 6 p.m.
Division III
(6) Catholic-NI (17-8) at (3) Episcopal (24-6), 6:30 p.m.