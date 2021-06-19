BOYS
RUNNING EVENTS
100 meters: 1, Leon Elloie, Warren Easton, 10.33. 2, Keonte Gaines, Alexandria, 10.47. 3, Jonathan Green, Carencro, 10.47. 4, Kendrick Law, Captain Shreve, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.48. 5, Tariq Watson, Helen Cox, 10.49.
200: 1, Leon Eloie, Warren Easton, 21.05. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.16. 3, Keonte Gaines, Alexandria, 21.20. 4, Jonathen Green, Carencro, 21.24. 5, Camron Spencer, Westgate, 21.25.
400: 1, Chris Hilton Jr., Zachary, 47.50. 2, Braylin Demars, Natchitoches Central, 47.52. 3, Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 48.31. 4, Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 48.60. 5, Marques Stevenson, Captain Shreve, 48.57.
800: 1, Joseph Ellis, Catholic-BR, 1:56.60. 2. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:56.97. 3, Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 1:57.15. 4, Zander Dunbar, St. Aug, 1:57.62. 5, Jaxson Perkins, Neville, 1:57.88.
1,600: 1, Michael Vocke, Jesuit, 4:17.27. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:18.45. 3, Tren Wells, Byrd, 4:18.71. 4, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 4:18.90. 5, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic-BR, 4:22.83.
3,200: 1, Braeden Methvin, E.D. White, 9:36.22. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:37.22, 3, Owen Simon, Catholic-BR, 9:38.81. 4, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:39.78. 5, Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 9:46.15.
110 hurdles: 1, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 13.76. 2, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn-BR, 13.95. 3, Cole Palmer, North DeSoto, 14.59. 4, Jerric Lucas, Hahnville, 14.63. 5, Dominic Haney, Jewel Sumner, 14.71.
300 hurdles: 1, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 36.12. 2, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn-BR, 36.91. 3, Brandon Green, Ruston, 38.72. 4, Dominic Haney, Jewel Sumner, 38.88. 5, Thaddeus Campbell, Lake Charles Prep, 38.98.
RELAYS
4x100 meters: 1, Ruston, 41.14. 2, Zachary, 41.24. 3, Captain Shreve, 41.78. 4, Iowa, 41.85. 5, Westgate, 41.89.
4x200: 1, Woodlawn-BR, 1:26.14. 2, Carencro, 1:26.22. 3, Zachary, 1:26.23. 4, Ouachita Parish, 1:26.71. 5, Westgate, 1:27.14.
4x400: 1, Ouachita Parish, 3:17.25. 2, Ruston, 3:19.54. 3, Catholic BR, 3:20.04. 4, B.T. Washington, 3:21.77. 5, Westgate, 3:22.05.
4x800: 1, Ruston, 7:56.44. 2, Catholic-BR, 7:59.88. 3, Belle Chasse, 8:05.28. 4, Westgate, 8:09.44. 5, Central Lafourche, 8:16.41.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put: 1, Seth Pagart, Mandeville, 57-0.75. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal-BR, 56-5¾. 3, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 55-6.5. 4, Fitzgerald West, Lafayette Christian, 53-8.25. 5, Oluwagbe Ojemakinde, Natchitoches Central, 53-1.
Discus: 1, Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 173-1. 2, Oliver Jack, Episcopal-BR, 153-6. 3, Gerard Lorio, Catholic-BR, 152-11. 4, Sam Cole, Catholic-BR, 150-2. 5, Wilson Yates, Neville,143-11.
Javelin: 1, Jackson Rimes, Catholic-BR, 208-8. 2, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal-BR, 198-6. 3, John O'Conor, Mandeville, 189-9. 4, Austin Sybrandt, Episcopal-BR, 185-8. 5, Darren Taylor, Northeast, 185-0.
Long jump: 1, Andrew Lewis, Cecilia, 24-11.5. 2, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 24-10.75. 3, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 23-10. 4, W'Juanterius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 23-7.75. 5, Brian Chatman, Madison Prep, 23-1.25.
Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 49-3.75. 2, Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic, 48-8. 3, Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita Parish, 48-1.75. 4, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 48-1. 5, W'Juanterius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 47-5.
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton Jr., Zachary, 7-0. 2, Ja'Marius Snowden, Northeast, 6-8. 3, Datr'vish Bowie, Jonesboro-Hodge, 6-7.5. 4, Gabe Boudreaux, Grand Lake; TreShaun Dunn, St Amant; Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 6-6.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 17-2.25. 2, Beau Domingue, Hammond, 17-0. 3, Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 16-2. 4, Luke Pacetti, Delcambre, 14-4. 5, Todd Collins, Walker, 14-0,
OUTSTANDING TRACK PERFORMER: KASHIE CROCKETT, OUACHITA PARISH
OUTSTANDING FIELD PERFORMER: BRANDON GREEN, RUSTON; CHRIS HILTON JR. ZACHARY
GIRLS
RUNNING EVENTS
100 meters: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.39. 2, Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 11.52. 3, Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington-Shreve, 11.76. 4, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 11.88, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.88. 5, Briana Taylor, Airline, 11.89.
200: 1, Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 23.41. 2, Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington-Shreveport, 23.91. 3, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.12. 4, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 24.31. 5, Kevall Byrd, Hahmville, 24.36.
400: 1, Jada Williams, Ruston, 54.02. 2, Halyn Senegal, St. Louis, 54.89. 3, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 55.69. 4, Kali Magana, John Curtis, 55.95. 5, Alexandra Johnson, Hahnville, 56.65.
800: 1, Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:15.72. 2, Alexandra Johnson, Hahnville, 2:18.14. 3, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:18.91. 4, Ilarie Sabatini, Berwick, 2:20.37. 5, Callie Hardy, Episcopal-BR, 2:21.10.
1,600: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:06.50. 2, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 5:15.80. 3, Isabelle Russell, St. Martin’s, 5:17.43. 4, Abbey Marie Ratcliffe, E.D. White, 5:17.65. 5, Callie Hardy, Episcopal-BR, 5:18.40. 6, Ella Chesnut, Mandeville, 5:18.41.
3,200: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 10:53.43. 2, Ella Chesnut, Mandeville, 11:24.79. 3, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 11:28.22. 4, Riley Ries, Dunham, 11:36.57. 5, Abbey Marie Ratcliffe, E.D. White, 11:45.26.
100 hurdles: 1, Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington-Shreve, 13.71. 2, Osciana Beard, Zachary, 14.34. 3, Kayli Johnson, Zachary, 14.37. 4, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 14.66. 5, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 14.75.
300 hurdles: 1, Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington, 43.44. 2, Faith Lee, Ouachita, 45.03. 3, Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 45.29. 4, Corlasia Scott, Ruston, 45.48.
RELAYS
4x100: 1, Ruston, 47.39. 2, Zachary, 47.65. 3, Alexandria, 47.72. 4, Parkway, 47.79. 5, Scotlandville, 48.11.
4x200: 1, Ruston, 1:38.55. 2, Zachary, 1:38.55. 3, John Curtis, 1:38.73. 4, Scotlandville, 1:40.21. 5, Baton Rouge, 1:41.59.
4x400: 1, John Curtis, 3:48.73. 2, Ruston, 3:53.18. 3, Zachary, 3:55.74. 4, Scotlandville, 3:55.80. 5, Baton Rouge, 3:55.85.
4x800: 1, Mandeville, 9:32.62. 2, St. Joseph’s Academy, 9:37.98. 3, John Curtis, 9:44.01. 4, Fontainebleau, 9:48.25. 5, Ruston, 9:49.74.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-8. 2, Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 43-7.5. 3, Laila Gray, Baton Rouge, 42-9.75. 4, Mykhela Coleman, Sacred Heart-N.O., 40-3.5. 5, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 40-2.75.
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 138-5. 2, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 133-9. 3, Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 131-2. 4, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 122-1.5. 5, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 121-10.
Javelin: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 142-3.5. 2, Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph’s, 136-0. 3, Anna Ferrand, Walker, 135-8. 4, Trinity Spooner, South Beauregard, 135-6. 5, Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, 135-3.
Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 19-9.75. 2, Saige Freeman, Eunice, 19-1. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-8. 4, Catherine Hensarling, St. Thomas More; Ke'yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 18-6.5. 5, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 18-5.25.
Triple jump: 1, Keyona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 40-3.5. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-7.75. 3, Genisis Jackson, East Iberville, 38-7. 4, Jaslyn Smith, Pineville, 38-6. 5, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-5.75.
High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-10. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA; Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 5-6. 3, Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-5.75. 4, Danielle Lee, Ouachita; Miranda Tillery, Lakeshore; Frances Oliver, Episcopal-BR, 5-3.75.
Pole vault: 1, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic, 13-6.25. 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-4.75. 3, Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-8. 4, Aly Jo Warren, Menard, 12-3.75. 5, Ava Riche, SJA, 12-0.
OUTSTANDING TRACK PERFORMER: SOPHIE MARTIN, ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY
OUTSTANDING FIELD PERFORMER: ARIEL PEDIGO, PARKVIEW BAPTIST