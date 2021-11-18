High school football critics will tell you the LHSAA’s football playoffs do not get serious until the quarterfinal round.
Those folks point to the select/nonselect schools split and a smaller number of quality teams on both sides of the LHSAA’s football spectrum as the reasons why.
Select schools play quarterfinal games and several are of legitimate marquee quality. But don’t completely write off the nonselect regional schedule.
No. 9 St. James played No. 8 Madison Prep in a Class 3A regional game Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in a top regional game. Consider that a first case in point. The duo has won the last two 3A titles.
Of course, those select quarterfinals are very enticing. Like fifth-seeded Newman and QB Arch Manning at No. 4 Episcopal in Division III action Friday.
Ditto that Fourth-seeded Liberty hosts No. 5 St. Thomas More and quarterback Walker Howard, the LSU commitment. Liberty RB Kaleb Jackson is a top 2022 recruit to see, making it a two-for-one special.
Back to the nonselect games. Top-seeded Zachary (11-0) of Class 5A is on the road but won’t go too far. The Broncos travel to No. 17 East Ascension.
Could this be a trap game for ZHS? The fact that EAHS upended Woodlawn a few weeks ago makes the possibility more plausible than some might think. The defense-minded Spartans take on ZHS and its QB, Texas A&M commitment Eli Holstein.
If you don’t mind making a trip across the bridge, check out No. 25 Plaquemine (5-4) hosting ninth-seeded Carver in Class 4A. The Green Devils have won five straight and seek a second straight quarterfinal berth after an 0-4 start. Turnaround of the year? Quite possibly.
After upsetting rival Central last week, No. 27 Denham Springs (6-4) gets a home game too, hosting No. 11 Ouachita. Just go for it, right?
All three games are within the travel wheelhouse of anyone who is not focused on a star-studded game.
There are other quarterfinals. Unbeaten U-High (10-0), the No. 2 seed, hosts DeLaSalle in Division II. UHS beat DLS to win the Division II title in 2017 and lost to the Cavaliers in the semifinals in 2019.
Top-seeded Catholic High (9-1) hosts St. Augustine at Memorial. Scotlandville (6-4) also hosts St. Paul’s.
Pick a game and go to it. Critics are not always right.
DHS hosting at White Castle
Donaldsonville High will not be able to host fifth-seeded Church Point (11-0) at its home stadium.
DHS coach Brian Richardson said Thursday the Class 3A playoff game will be played at White Castle High as turf installation continues at Boutte Stadium.