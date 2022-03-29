Softball
Live Oak 122 020 1 -- 8 8 0
Central 021 000 0 -- 3 7 3
W — Kaylee Chander. L — Cailyn Heyl. Leaders- Live Oak: Chloe Magee 3-3; Kameran Kent 2-2; Ralee Clark 2-4. Central: Kam Eaton 3-3; Morgan Lavergne 2-4, Morgan Fresina 1-3.
Records: Live Oak 21-4, 4-2 in District 4-5A. Central 20-2, 3-2.
Boys golf
At The Island
Par 72
Team standings: 1. Dunham, 336. 2. Episcopal, 351. 3. Live Oak, 412
Medalists: 1. Brooks Thorton, Dunham, 82. 2. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 82. 3. Carson Cornston, Dunham, 84.
Girls golf
At City Park
Par 32
Team standings: 1. Episcopal 81. 2. St. Joseph’s 82. 3. University 93. 4. Dunham 94.
Medalists: 1. Sophia Maclas, Episcopal, 33. 2. Abby Stevens, St. Joseph’s 39. 3. Ava Heine, St. Joseph’s 43.
Boys tennis
Dunham 5, St. Charles 0
Singles
Lawerance Watts (Dunham) def Brody Matherene (SCHS) 6-4,7-6
Jeremiah Blanchard (Dunham) def Nathan Abadie (SCHS) 6-1,6-1
Doubles
Ashton Dupont/Cade Cloud (Dunham) def Nicholas Abadie/Garrett Ide (SCHS) 6-0,6-0
Milo Johnston/George Harrod (Dunham) won by forfeit
Michael Bardwell/Wait Harrod (Dunham) won by forfeit
Girls tennis
St. Joseph's 5, Madison Central (Jackson, Miss.) 4
Singles
Ella Mancuso, St. Joseph's def. Briley Rhoden 3-6, 6-4, 1-0, (10-8)
Shobe Manuel, St. Joseph's def. Kennedy Hutto 7-6, (7-2), ret.
Molly Bennett, Madison Central def. Anne Scott Guglielmo 7-6, (7-4), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11)
Caroline Pousson, St. Joseph's def. Emily Jia 7-5, 6-4
Lilly Cambias, St. Joseph's def. Alexa Ainsworth 7-6, 6-3
Margaret Ann Henderson, Madison Central def. Caroline Holliday 7-6, (7-1), 6-4
Doubles
Anne Scott Guglielmo/Shobe Manuel, St. Joseph, def. Molly Bennett/Emily Jia 6-4
Briley Rhoden/Anne Farthing, Madison Central def. Caroline Pousson/Lilly Cambias 7-5
Margaret Ann Henderson/Alexa Ainsworth, Madison Central def. Hayden Hoffman/Allaire Benedetto 6-3
Dunham 5, St. Charles 0
Singles
Stella Boone (Dunham) def Katherine Bergeron (SCHS) 6-4,4-6,10-8
Helen Watts (Dunham) def Brooke Forsythe (SCHS) 6-2,6-0
Doubles
Adora Dinh/Malyn Rolling (Dunham) def Karen Trichele/Laney Beadle (SCHS) 6-2,6-0
Anna Kathryn Slaton/Sarah Kathryn Breland (Dunham) def Jeanne St. Martin/Kalee Green (SCHS) 6-2,6-0
Tiana Bonkachi/Mallory Golightly (Dunham) def Kennedy Batiste/Molly Brady 6-0,6-1