The University High Cubs girls soccer team was a little rusty Wednesday night but still made quick work of an overmatched Haynes Academy team with a 5-0 victory in a Division III regional playoff game at Jeff Boss Field.
Five players scored goals and four had assists led by Victoria Labarre and Chandler Collins with a goal and an assist each for the reigning state champions. Isabel Hau, Lundyn Ladner and Alyssa Reeves also scored for the Cubs (17-4-4) who move on to play E.D. White in the quarterfinals.
“It was our first playoff game, and you could tell we started off a little flat,” U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “We built up throughout the game and got better. We hadn’t played in nine days. We were really rusty.”
“We had a lot of shots, sometimes it’s hard to find the back of the net. But we got five goals. That was good for our confidence.”
U-High dominated play so thoroughly, Haynes had only one ball cross into the U-High penalty box in each half. Reeves, playing goalie, easily squelched the visitors only shot on goal in the second half. Led by midfielders Madison Bauder and Lily Mittendorf, the Cubs kept the pressure on.
Labarre set up the first Cubs goal with a high pass down the center of the field to Hau, who settled it on the run and beat a defender into the box to ram it past Haynes goalie Harshita Pattam in the 10th minute.
U-High made it 2-0 in the 19th minute on a well-placed corner kick by Eryn Kennedy to the back end of the goal where Collins was waiting to head it into the net
The Cubs got one more before the half with Mittendorf set up Ladner on the right side for a hard, cross pass that caromed off a Haynes defender and into the net for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Haynes held off the Cubs for a long stretch in the second half until Bauder launched a high shot at Pattam, who tried to play it on the bounce. But she couldn’t secure the ball and Labarre was there to tap it in. Reeves closed the scoring with a close range shot in front of the net off a center pass by Collins.
Haynes Academy, located in Metairie, finished the season 12-8-3.
“We haven’t played anybody that good the whole season,” coach Chris Totaro said. “This team passes really well and as you can see, they play good defense. We came in with a plan but after that first goal we had to re-adjust.
“My team is young. We start three seventh graders and five ninth-graders and one senior. I lost six players from last year’s team. I’m proud of where we’ve gotten.”