BR.rummeluhigh.091022 HS 003.JPG

University quarterback Blake Abney (16) hands the ball off to Riley Small (28) against Rummel, Friday, September 9, 2022, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Football

Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Istrouma (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

Fisher (9-2A) at Northeast (6-2A)

Kentwood (9-1A) at East Feliciana (6-2A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Destrehan (7-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary

Carver (11-4A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)

Denham Springs (5-5A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium

St. Augustine (9-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Central (4-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)

University (6-3A) vs. Catholic (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Covington (6-5A)

Live Oak (5-5A) vs. Bonnabel

John F. Kennedy (9-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle

Walker (5-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

McKinley (6-4A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)

Brusly (6-4A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)

Helen Cox (10-4A) at Lutcher (7-4A)

Livonia (5-4A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

St. Michael (6-4A) at Belaire (6-4A)

Tara (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Loranger (8-4A)

Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Wossman (1-3A)

Springfield (7-2A) at Albany (7-3A)

Donaldsonville (8-3A) at West St. John (10-1A)

Thibodaux (7-5A) at St. James (8-3A)

Metairie Park Country Day (10-2A) at Episcopal (6-2A)

Baker (6-2A) at White Castle (8-1A)

Capitol (6-2A) at Delhi (4-1A)

M.L. King Charter (10-2A) at The Dunham School (6-2A)

Houma Christian (9-2A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)

Archbishop Hannan (8-4A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium

St. John (8-1A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)

Magnolia School of Excellence (1-1A) at East Iberville (8-1A)

Independence (7-2A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A)

Gueydan (5-1A) at Central Private (9-1A)

Southern Lab (9-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (6-1A)

Volleyball

Monday

White Castle at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Central, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Central Private, 6 p.m.

University at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Baker at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Liberty vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Tara, 6 p.m.

Geo Next at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Northeast at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Broadmoor at Capitol, 5 p.m.

St. Michael at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Archbishop Hannan at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

False River at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Tara at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 6 p.m.

Capitol at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Liberty, 6 p.m.

University at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Central at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Geo Next at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Livonia at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Lutheran at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Lutcher at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Loranger at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

East St. John at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at False River, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Central at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at White Castle, 6 p.m.

