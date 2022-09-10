Football
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Istrouma (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)
Class 3A and below
Fisher (9-2A) at Northeast (6-2A)
Kentwood (9-1A) at East Feliciana (6-2A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Destrehan (7-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary
Carver (11-4A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)
Denham Springs (5-5A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium
St. Augustine (9-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Central (4-5A) at Slidell (6-5A)
University (6-3A) vs. Catholic (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Madison Prep (6-3A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Covington (6-5A)
Live Oak (5-5A) vs. Bonnabel
John F. Kennedy (9-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle
Walker (5-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
McKinley (6-4A) at West Feliciana (6-4A)
Brusly (6-4A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)
Helen Cox (10-4A) at Lutcher (7-4A)
Livonia (5-4A) at Port Allen (6-3A)
St. Michael (6-4A) at Belaire (6-4A)
Tara (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)
Class 3A and below
Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)
Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Loranger (8-4A)
Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Wossman (1-3A)
Springfield (7-2A) at Albany (7-3A)
Donaldsonville (8-3A) at West St. John (10-1A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at St. James (8-3A)
Metairie Park Country Day (10-2A) at Episcopal (6-2A)
Baker (6-2A) at White Castle (8-1A)
Capitol (6-2A) at Delhi (4-1A)
M.L. King Charter (10-2A) at The Dunham School (6-2A)
Houma Christian (9-2A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)
Archbishop Hannan (8-4A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium
St. John (8-1A) at Highland Baptist (7-1A)
Magnolia School of Excellence (1-1A) at East Iberville (8-1A)
Independence (7-2A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A)
Gueydan (5-1A) at Central Private (9-1A)
Southern Lab (9-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (6-1A)
Volleyball
Monday
White Castle at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
McKinley at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Central, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Central Private, 6 p.m.
University at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Baker at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Liberty vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Tara, 6 p.m.
Geo Next at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Northeast at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Broadmoor at Capitol, 5 p.m.
St. Michael at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Archbishop Hannan at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
False River at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Tara at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 6 p.m.
Capitol at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Liberty, 6 p.m.
University at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Central at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Geo Next at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Livonia at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Belaire at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Lutheran at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Lutcher at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
East St. John at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at False River, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Central at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at White Castle, 6 p.m.