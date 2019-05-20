BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Scotlandville basketball
The saying “Tradition never graduates” certain applies to the Hornets, who have won six LHSAA titles in 10 years and played in 10 straight Class 5A/Division I title games. However, Scotlandville’s 2018-19 team set itself apart.
After graduating a group of seniors that included LSU’s Ja’Vonte Smart, skeptics thought this might be the year the Hornets dropped back to the pack. Led by junior standout Reece Beekman and a group of new starters who relished the underdog role, Scotlandville put the heat on other teams.
The Hornets finished 34-2 and won their third straight Division I title, the schools’s third LHSAA crown in four years.