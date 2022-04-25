After a one-day delay, the LHSAA tennis tournament begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Monroe with competition for Divisions III and IV.
Meanwhile, a list of regional track and golf events involving local/area teams kick into high gear across south Louisiana.
Here is a breakdown:
Tennis
In Division III, U-High’s Mary Longmire was the regional champion and teammate Zoe Stein was the runner-up in girls singles.
Episcopal’s Jacob Jones defeated U-High’s Duke Stein in the boys singles final. All four players are among the entrants in the LHSAA’s two-day tourney set for UL-Monroe.
Dunham's Michael Dudley was a Division IV regional and is expected to be among top competitors. Division I-II competition is set for Thursday-Friday at UL-Monroe.
Track
Regional track meets featuring local teams begin Tuesday with the Class 2A, Region 2 competition set to begin at 1:30 p.m. at UL with field events. Running events start at 5:30 p.m. Catholic-New Iberia hosts the Class 1A, Region 2 meet Tuesday with 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. start times.
West Feliciana hosts Wednesday’s Class 3A, Region 3 meet. Start times are at 1 p.m. (field events) and 5:30 p.m. (track).
There are three Thursday meets. The Class 5A, Region 2 meet at Zachary has start times of 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Cecilia hosts the Class 4A, Region 2 meet with field events set for 1 p.m.
East Jefferson is the site of the Thursday’s Class 1A, Region 3 meet. No meet times were announced.
Golf
Beaver Creek and Santa Maria host girls golf regionals. Tee times start at 8 a.m. Tuesday for the Division I, Region II tourney at Beaver Creek.
Wednesday tee times for the Division II, Region II tourney begin at 9 a.m. at Santa Maria.
Meanwhile, the Division I, Region II boys golf tourney is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Beau Chene located in Mandeville.