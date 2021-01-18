Their faces could have revealed extreme disappointment, saddened by the season’s first loss Dec. 3 when the St. Michael the Archangel girls’ soccer team boarded its bus for the hour-long trip home from Lafayette.
The previously undefeated Warriors had dealt with extreme elements —a deluge and dropping temperatures — when they suffered a 1-0 loss to defending Division III runners-up Loyola Prep in the opening round of the Copa Acadiana Tournament.
Rather than lament the loss, the Warriors saw it as a building block for their 2020-21 season.
“They were ecstatic because they knew they played well,” said third-year St. Michael coach Phillip Silverman, who is 40-14-1 with a pair of state regionals appearances in his third season. “That game really led the girls to believe that we could play at this level.”
St. Michael finished with consecutive wins over Division I opponents Lafayette and Acadiana, kick-starting a win streak that’s reached eight and at one point moved the Warriors to the top of the Division III power ratings.
Could it be the start of something big?
Silverman hopes so with St. Michael facing a golden opportunity over the next three weeks to show to illustrate its growth when the No. 2 Warriors (13-1, 1-0 in Division III, District 5) host No. 7 West Feliciana (11-3, 2-1) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Day.
“I don’t think any coach expects to be 13-1,” Silverman said. “It’s exceeded my expectations with such a young team. The seniors are working behind the scenes to get those babies ready. We have lofty expectations of ourselves.”
St. Michael faces the teeth of a schedule that also includes a home match Jan. 25 against No. 3 University High (6-1-2, 1-0) — the reigning Division III state champion — a non-district match Jan. 30 at No. 8 E.D. White before concluding the regular season at home Feb. 1 against No. 4 Parkview Baptist (8-0-4, 1-0).
The Warriors embark on that quest after a two-week span of inactivity since an 8-0 win over Brusly on Jan. 2 because of COVID-19 related issues.
St. Michael’s program doesn’t resemble the same framework when Silverman took over a day before the team’s first practice and had to fill out a 12-member roster with a cheerleader and members from both the school’s dance team and band, the latter who sang the National Anthem at home soccer matches.
St. Michael increased its numbers to 16 players last season and to 32 overall this year, including a 15-member freshman class that’s produced five starters led by goalkeeper Kristen Rudge (50 saves, 9 shutouts) and winger Abigail DeAngelo (13 goals, 9 assists).
This year’s success, though, is a byproduct of a five-member senior class that’s provided stability and features starters in center back Caroline Simpson, a two-time team captain, midfielder Clara Collins and right back Laney Varnado.
Junior striker Maggie Denison has been the team’s offensive centerpiece, leading St. Michael’s with 19 goals and 12 assists this season, bolstering her school-record for girls to 99 goals — one shy of the school’s overall mark. Her sister, freshman midfielder Grace Denison, has 12 goals and 9 assists.
“I’m a big proponent of chasing excellence,” Silverman said. “I want them to play well every game. If we play well and they beat us, you simply shake their hand, and we move on. I think if we can do that, I believe success follows.”