Episcopal High School sophomore swimmer Rylee Simoneaux hopes to repeat as the Division III state champion in the girls 100-yard backstroke at the LHSAA state swim meet in Sulphur on Wednesday and Thursday.
Simoneaux was the Metro Swim meet MVP and had the top girls times in the 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke in the Capital City Swim League.
The four-day LHSAA meet begins at 9:30 am with preliminary heats for Division IV at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur. Simoneaux and Division III Episcopal start their prelims at 4 p.m.
Finals are set for 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. Division II will swim in the morning on Friday and Saturday, while Division I will be in the afternoon sessions on Friday and Saturday.
"This is my fourth state swim meet so I know what to expect," said the 5-foot-9, 15-year-old Simoneaux. "Our team is excited about the meet. I've always been a competitor."
E.D. White of Thibodaux is the defending Division III girls champion. Episcopal finished as state runner-up the past two years. University Lab School is also in the mix.
"Rylee Simoneaux has had a very good year for us and is a hard worker," Episcopal coach Billy Newport said. "She's physically gifted and a great teammate. Her back stroke is very good and we've worked on the speed of her first 50."
"I've been working on my stroke rate, which is how fast I can move my arms," Simoneaux said. "I used to do competitive cheer so that helps me on my turns and underwater kicks. I'll also swim the 50 free at state and that's a sprint."
Simoneaux's best time in the 100 back was 57.12 at the City Meet. Her best time in the 50 free was 24.84 in February as she won six events at the state short course meet.
The Episcopal girls set two Division III state records in 2021 while winning the 200 (1:41.89) and 400 freestyle (3:42.70) relays. Episcopal graduates Abigail Gibson and Alexa Bennett had four spots on those relays. Simoneaux swam in both events. Juniors Olivia Melancon (200) and Grace Ciesielski (400) completed the team. Simoneaux said she will swim the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Simoneaux was third at state in the 200 freestyle in 2021.
Episcopal will send a team of 10 girls to the meet. All 10 swim for Crawfish Aquatics. Sisters Lucy and Molly Cramer finished 1-2 in the Division III state cross country meet on Monday to lead Episcopal to its sixth straight state title. Lucy (eighth grade) and Molly (seventh grade) are strong swimmers. The other sister duo is Alyssa and Olivia Melancon. Senior Kaitlyn Vidrine, juniors Ryann Richard and Addisyn Botos and sophomore Ella Stephens complete the team.
"Our girls team should finish in the top three," Newport said. "We feel like every girl will score points for us. Of course we have to swim the meet. The girls are close, and we have a good team atmosphere. Our EHS boys team is younger with just six swimmers."