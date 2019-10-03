Week 5 marks the midway point of the high school football regular season. It also is a time when some schools have a chance for one last nondistrict game. Others face key district games.
So it is the best of both worlds as seventh-ranked Kentwood (2-2) travels to The Dunham School (3-1), ranked eighth, for a Class 2A nondistrict game. Meanwhile, Baker (2-1, 1-0) hosts Madison Prep (3-1, 1-0) at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium for a pivotal District 7-3A game. The games help highlight Friday's Week 5 schedule for teams in Class 3A and below. All games start at 7 p.m.
Kentwood has just 31 players on its roster. KHS coach Jonathan Foster says the Kangaroos will have most of their players ready for action.
“A lot of times we’re facing teams with 60 to 70 players,” Foster said. “It’s tough, but our kids are resilient. Championships are in the water at Kentwood, so they know they have a lot to live up to.”
Kentwood enters the game at 2-2, losing to South Pike (Miss.) and 5A foe Live Oak. The Kangaroos fell to LOHS 33-21 last week but Foster said he was pleased with the play of quarterback Otis Elzy. The junior threw for 233 yards and two TDs. Cornelius Dyson caught five passes for 115 yards.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner said can identify with Foster when it comes to the rigors of competing with low numbers. the Tigers also have players who must fill multiple roles. Weiner is sure the Kangaroos will play hard for four quarters.
“They have the capability to score anytime their skill players get the ball,” Weiner said. “We have to make clean tackles and try to control the game with ball security.”
Dunham (3-1) lost 18-14 to Parkview before rebounding with a 28-15 win over Hannan. Kalante Wilson gained nearly 200 yards rushing and had two TDs for the Tigers, while quarterback Stephen Still distributed the ball to six different receivers. Wilson has 400 rushing yards on the season and Still has 478 passing yards.
Madison Prep is riding a three-game winning streak, including last week’s 27-10 win over Brusly in a District 7-3A opener. Baker was impressive in its win over West Feliciana a week ago.
Sophomore Zeon Chriss threw for 186 yards and four TDs against Brusly. He leads area passers in all classes with 1,151 yards and 15 TDs through four games.
Williams said three consecutive wins have given his squad some momentum.
“I think both teams are playing well,” Williams said. “They’re big and athletic and well-coached, and I think we’re getting better every week. Our guys are playing with enthusiasm.”
Baker coach Eric Randall noted that the two teams split their last two contests and will be playing the best of three. Baker won last year’s meeting 12-6. Randall and Williams were teammates at both Glen Oaks and Southern University, another notable point.
“Our kids know each other from playing different sports,” Randall said. “But we beat them last year so they’ll be out for revenge.”
Last week, Baker amassed more than 400 yards in a 38-14 win against West Feliciana. Desmond Windon contributed 284 rushing yards and will look to lead the Buffaloes Friday night. Windon has 426 rushing yards in three games for BHS.
Middle linebacker Marteece Covington paces the defense with 56 tackles — six behind the line — on the season.