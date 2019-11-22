In a turnover-filled Class 2A playoff game that was back-and-forth all night, the No. 19-seeded Capitol Lions won in thrilling fashion over No. 30 Lakeside 38-34, moving on to the quarterfinals.
“We told our team in the locker room before the game that we were going to win this game,” Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels said. “I've got give it to Lakeside; they played really hard. It was a hard-fought game, but in the end, we came out on top.”
Lakeside — which knocked off No. 3 North Caddo in the opening round last week — played well and stayed in the game until the end. But the Warriors came up short on the final possession.
“We played hard and had a chance to win late, but at the end of the day, one team has to win and one team has to lose,” Lakeside coach Mike Santelices said.
With five minutes remaining and the Lions leading 38-34, Lakeside fumbled in its own territory, and Capitol recovered.
But on the ensuing drive, Capitol quarterback Colby Tucker threw his second interception of the game, giving the Warriors one more chance. Lakeside got inside Capitol territory — but with 1:01 left in the game, Lakeside quarterback Jordan Preuett’s last-ditch heave was picked off, sealing the win for the Lions.
Capitol advances to face No. 6 Kentwood, which cruised past South Plaquemines 39-8 on Friday.
The Lions, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought win.
Lakeside got off to a hot start, executing a six-play, 70-yard drive in just under five minutes, finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by running back/linebacker Jocquez Lott (a missed extra point made it 6-0).
Tucker eventually answered when he found Jacoby Bellazar on a fourth down for a 38-yd touchdown reception. Tucker found Bellazar again for the 2-point conversion giving the Lions an 8-6 lead.
Capitol got another big play from Tucker and Bellazar, who connected to the tune of 63 yards for their second touchdown. The Lions converted another 2-point conversion, giving Capitol a 16-6 lead early in the second quarter.
The Warriors found an answer with Preuett and Lott, who combined for more 60 yards rushing on a drive that ended with a 14-yard keeper by Preuett, cutting Capitol's lead to 16-12 halfway through the second quarter.
Lakeside then tied the score on a safety, getting a sack in the end zone.
The Warriors started the second half with back-to-back onside kicks that resulted in back-to-back touchdowns, allowing Lakeside to move ahead 28-22 late in the third quarter.
Capitol managed to score just before the end of the third quarter on a 1-yard run by running back Kastopha Hankton. The Lions went for two and made it, taking 30-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.