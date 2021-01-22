Parkview Baptist coach Jermaine Williams wants his team to be able to play any style of basketball it needs to in order to win. Friday night that style was up-tempo, and the Eagles showed they could handle it.
With Nehemiah Johnson and Jonah Doise each putting up double-doubles, Parkview withstood two second-half runs as it raced past Capitol 88-73 at Parkview.
“The style should be whatever (we need),” Williams said. “If it's fast break, can we finish, if it's half court, can we run our sets and find a mismatch, but we have to be able to just play. We’ve got to be well-rounded.”
Johnson led five Eagles in double-figure scoring with 27 points. He also grabbed 13 rebounds. Doise added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Parkview (15-7) won its eighth consecutive game.
Capitol (9-9) was as close as 64-60 with six minutes left to play. Parkview’s Wyatt Whipp hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to start a 12-3 run that gave the Eagles all the momentum.
Capitol’s Jacoby Bellazar made four 3-pointers, and topped all scorers with 36 points. The Lions also got 18 points from Jerrill Addison.
“We’re trying to change things around here, but I like the way we’ve been competing the last three weeks,” Capitol coach Jason Stampley said. “We’re in the right positions, and we’re coachable. We’ve just got to finish.”
Bellazar scored 10 consecutive points in the second quarter as Capitol erased a 27-21 deficit to pull even at 31-31. Parkview went on to take a 46-38 halftime lead.
The Eagles turned the ball over on four of their first five possessions in the third quarter, and Capitol took advantage. The Lions got within five points twice in the third quarter, but Parkview kept scoring.
“The coaching staff was frustrated because the (Capitol) runs that happened were from our turnovers,” Williams said. “We had five turnovers to close the first half and four in a row to start the third quarter. Our basketball IQ has to get better.”
The game went back and forth in the first quarter. There were five lead changes and two ties before Andre Haynes hit a free throw and Doise scored on a drive to give Parkview a 20-17 lead going into the second quarter.
For the game, Parkview made 33 of 62 shots from the field (53%), and 7 of 17 from behind the arc.