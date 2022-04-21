It was a fitting end for the final act in District 5-5A baseball.
With the teams splitting into two separate districts for the next three years, Dutchtown and Catholic High put on a show before relief pitcher Grant Morrison preserved a 4-3 victory for Dutchtown on Thursday at Grizzly Field.
“It’s been a while,” Dutchtown baseball coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “I’m just so proud of them right now. I can’t say enough about the way the guys compete and pull for each other.”
Dutchtown (30-3, 9-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s 6-3 loss at home, which also stopped an 18-game winning streak, to snap the five-year stranglehold by Catholic (27-6, 8-2) and win their first outright crown since 2013. The two teams also shared league supremacy in 2014-15.
“Credit Dutchtown on a great win,” Catholic baseball coach Brad Bass said. “I think it’s a testament to the 5-5A district. I’m disappointed that this district’s going to break up. It’s so fun playing those guys.”
With winning pitcher Nick Gisclair (8-0) giving Dutchtown 5⅓ innings, the Griffins took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Catholic sent nine batters to the plate against two relievers, scoring three times, but Morrison got CJ Sturiale to fly out when Reuben Williams tracked the ball down in right-center. After the catch, he was mobbed by his teammates.
Gisclair reached his pitch count and came out of the game in the bottom of the sixth to a rousing ovation from the Dutchtown contingent. He allowed three hits, walked three and struck out six, but Catholic loaded the bases and twice brought the tying run to the plate when reliever Eli Fuselier delivered a strikeout and groundout.
Dutchtown pitchers combined to hit two batters, walk three and allow three runs in the seventh when Morrison got Sturiale to fly out. Catholic left 15 runners on base, including eight in scoring position.
“We didn’t have that swag that we come with all year long and came up a little short on Tuesday,” Schexnaydre said. “Our guys came out loose and ready to go.”
Tanner Vadnais doubled in two runs to make it 3-0 in the fourth, and Dutchtown added another run in the fifth when catcher Caleb Ickes greeted reliever Michael Sutton with an RBI single.
“It was a good, old-fashioned fistfight,” Bass said. “I’m glad we got to be a part of it. I love that high school baseball was about two teams making each other better. I tell you that in this series, two teams got better.”