Editor's note: varsity games typically start between 6:30 p.m. and 7, depending on the number of subvarsity games played. Contact the host school to get an approximate varsity start time.
Boys
Monday
Donaldsonville vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
St. Helena vs. Mentorship at Sports Academy
Livonia at Southern Lab
Tuesday
Zachary at University
St. Martin’s at St. John
West Feliciana at Dunham
Port Allen at The Church Academy
Jehovah-Jireh at Runnels
Hahnville at East Ascension
Vermilion Catholic at Brusly
Broadmoor at Friendship Capitol
Assumption at St. Amant
Denham Springs at Episcopal
St. Michael vs. Mentorship Academy
Baker at Tara
Central at Northeast
Glen Oaks at Lee
Walker at Madison Prep
West Jefferson at Plaquemine
St. Helena at Doyle
LaGrange at Parkview Baptist
Catholic-PC at False River Academy
Wednesday
Live Oak at St. Michael
Scotlandville at McKinley
West Feliciana at Friendship Capitol
East Ascension at White Castle
Assumption at French Settlement
West St. John at Ascension Catholic
St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian
Belaire at East Feliciana
Thursday
Woodlawn at Central
Northeast at Friendship Capitol
Catholic at Walker
Friday
Walker at Live Oak
French Settlement at Doyle
Dutchtown at East Ascension
Port Allen at Brusly
Alexandria at St. Amant
Southern Lab at Parkview Baptist
Vandebilt Catholic at Lutcher
Livonia at Episcopal
Zachary at St. Michael
Franklinton at Woodlawn
Springfield at Central
Bolton at Runnels
Maurepas at Ascension Christian
Phoenix at East Iberville
Broadmoor vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Morgan City at Madison Prep
St. John at Plaquemine
University at Dunham
McKinley at The Church Academy
Carencro vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Prep Mid City
Hanson Memorial at Ascension Catholic
Tara at Glen Oaks
Saturday
Scotlandville at Madison Prep
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Ascension Catholic
Southern Lab at Friendship Capitol
White Castle at Plaquemine
Assumption at Donaldsonville
Girls
Monday
Assumption at St. John
St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Amant
East Iberville at Belaire
McKinley at Broadmoor
Tuesday
East Iberville at Walker
Lee at Scotlandville
East Ascension at Dutchtown
Glen Oaks at Central
White Castle at Zachary
Wednesday
John Curtis at University
St. John at Brusly
Denham Springs at Plaquemine
Northeast at Baker
East St. John at Woodlawn
Thursday
Broadmoor at East Ascension
St. Amant at Dutchtown
Episcopal vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Friday
Denham Springs at University
Central Catholic at Zachary
Friendship Capitol at West Feliciana
Opelousas at Livonia
St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley