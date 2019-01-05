Editor's note: varsity games typically start between 6:30 p.m. and 7, depending on the number of subvarsity games played. Contact the host school to get an approximate varsity start time.

Boys

Monday

Donaldsonville vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

St. Helena vs. Mentorship at Sports Academy

Livonia at Southern Lab

Tuesday

Zachary at University

St. Martin’s at St. John

West Feliciana at Dunham

Port Allen at The Church Academy

Jehovah-Jireh at Runnels

Hahnville at East Ascension

Vermilion Catholic at Brusly

Broadmoor at Friendship Capitol

Assumption at St. Amant

Denham Springs at Episcopal

St. Michael vs. Mentorship Academy

Baker at Tara

Central at Northeast

Glen Oaks at Lee

Walker at Madison Prep

West Jefferson at Plaquemine

St. Helena at Doyle

LaGrange at Parkview Baptist

Catholic-PC at False River Academy

Wednesday

Live Oak at St. Michael

Scotlandville at McKinley

West Feliciana at Friendship Capitol

East Ascension at White Castle

Assumption at French Settlement

West St. John at Ascension Catholic

St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian

Belaire at East Feliciana

Thursday

Woodlawn at Central

Northeast at Friendship Capitol

Catholic at Walker

Friday

Walker at Live Oak

French Settlement at Doyle

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Port Allen at Brusly

Alexandria at St. Amant

Southern Lab at Parkview Baptist

Vandebilt Catholic at Lutcher

Livonia at Episcopal

Zachary at St. Michael

Franklinton at Woodlawn

Springfield at Central

Bolton at Runnels

Maurepas at Ascension Christian

Phoenix at East Iberville

Broadmoor vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Morgan City at Madison Prep

St. John at Plaquemine

University at Dunham

McKinley at The Church Academy

Carencro vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Prep Mid City

Hanson Memorial at Ascension Catholic

Tara at Glen Oaks

Saturday

Scotlandville at Madison Prep

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Ascension Catholic

Southern Lab at Friendship Capitol

White Castle at Plaquemine

Assumption at Donaldsonville

Girls

Monday

Assumption at St. John

St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Amant

East Iberville at Belaire

McKinley at Broadmoor

Tuesday

East Iberville at Walker

Lee at Scotlandville

East Ascension at Dutchtown

Glen Oaks at Central

White Castle at Zachary

Wednesday

John Curtis at University

St. John at Brusly

Denham Springs at Plaquemine

Northeast at Baker

East St. John at Woodlawn

Thursday

Broadmoor at East Ascension

St. Amant at Dutchtown

Episcopal vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Friday

Denham Springs at University

Central Catholic at Zachary

Friendship Capitol at West Feliciana

Opelousas at Livonia

St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley

