Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House.
And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
“We had to lean on him (House) heavily,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “Colin Boldt got hurt on his first carry and we needed to keep him on defense. Then Mason Wild got hurt.
“He got banged up and just kept fighting through it. They (East Feliciana) are very talented and have a great system to utilize that talent. This a big win.”
House ran for 207 yards and 28 carries and scored the game’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 5:30 to go in the game, providing a degree of separation for Dunham (7-1, 3-0), which won its seventh straight. The Eastern Kentucky commitment passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s all a credit to my O-line,” House said. “We went into a lot of spread sets with me alone in the backfield. The idea was to open up some space so I could make some plays.”
Those plays were needed. East Feliciana had 414 yards passing and three receivers with more than 100 yards each. Quarterback Mills Dawson completed 24 of 46 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Hamilton rushed for 97 yards and 2 TDs for East Feliciana (5-3, 2-1).
Trey’Dez Green (4 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs), Stanley Gilmore (5 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD) and Takari White (8 catches 108 yards) powered the passing game. Dawson also had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a TD.
“It comes down to being fundamentally sound,” East Feliciana coach Darius Matthews said. “A team like Dunham does not make a lot of mistakes … they don’t beat themselves. And when you do, they make you pay.”
Dunham opened the game with a 13-play scoring drive. Wild scored on a 7-yard run with 7:10 left in the first quarter. Wild then intercepted Dawson on East Feliciana’s first possession.
On its second possession, East Feliciana cobbled together a 65-yard drive. Hamilton’s 2-yard TD run made it 7-6. Wild scored on a 1-yard run, giving Dunham a 14-6 lead at the 1:25 mark. Then 24 seconds later, East Feliciana’s Green turned a midrange pass from Dawson into a 70-yard TD to make it 14-12.
Next, House tossed a 45-yard TD pass to Jac Comeaux. Dunham freshman Trevor Haman intercepted a Dawson pass and returned it 86 yards for a score that made it 27-12 with 1:46 left in the half. But a 25-yard TD catch by Gilmore made it 27-20 with 27 seconds left in the half.
East Feliciana held the momentum and scored two TDs in the third quarter. A 17-yard TD catch by Green and a 4-yard TD run by Hamilton gave the home team a 32-27 edge.
When House exited the game with an injury for a play, eighth-grader Elijah Haven threw a 25-yard TD pass to Comeaux, giving Dunham the lead back at 34-32 with 1:52 to go in the third quarter.