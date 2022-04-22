Boys
Track
100: 1. Hakeem Young, White Castle, 11.20. 2. Treyveon Perkins, East Iberville, 11.40. 3. Jacob Green, White Castle, 11.60.
200: 1. Derrick Tate, White Castle, 22.70. 2. Hakeem Young, White Castle, 22.8. 3. Skylur Fleming, East Iberville, 25.8.
400: 1. William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 56.8. 2. Deldrick Jackson, East Iberville, 58.40. 3. Davon Lewis, White Castle, 1:00.
800: 1. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic, 2:07.10. 2. William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 2:11.10. 3. Keondrick Dixon, East Iberville, 2:27.20.
1,600: 1. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic, 4:44.40. 2. William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 4:48.00. 3. Kardell Gales, White Castle, 5:46.50.
3,200: 1. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic, 11:28.00. 2. William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 13:01.90. 3. Alexandre Blanchard, 13:54.00.
110 hurdles: 1. Marvin Burks, White Castle, 20.9. 2. Kennedy Barbarin, White Castle, 21.00. 3. My’kul Bradley, East Iberville, 21.00.
300 hurdles: 1. Andrew Bright, Ascension Catholic, 46.5. 2. Kennedy Barbarin, White Castle, 50.00. 3. Marvin Burks, White Castle, 52.00.
4x100 relay: 1. White Castle, 44.30. 2. East Iberville, 46.30. 3. Ascension Catholic, 54.10.
4x200 relay: 1. White Castle, 1:27.60. 2. East Iberville, 1:33.50. 3. Ascension Catholic, 2:00.40.
4x400 relay: 1. White Castle, 4:02.30. 2. Ascension Catholic, 4:10.90. 3. East Iberville, 4:33.00.
Field
High jump: 1. Nicholas Martin, East Iberville, 5-10. 2. Keondrick Dixon, East Iberville, 5-08. 3. Davon Lewis, White Castle, 5-02. 3. Andrew Bright, Ascension Catholic, 5-02
Triple jump: 1. Deldrick Jackson, East Iberville, 37-09.50. 2. Shawn Vondez, White Castle, 33-10. 3. Dominer Davis, White Castle, 33-09.
Long jump: 1. Treyveon Perkins, East Iberville, 20-01. 2. Davon Lewis, White Castle, 18-07.50. 3. Andrew Bright, Ascension Catholic, 28-04.
Discus: 1. Luke Templet, Ascension Catholic, 106-07. 2. Kingston Cayette, Ascension Catholic, 92-01. 3. Tyrone Butler, East Iberville, 67-05.
Shot put: 1. Luke Templet, Ascension Catholic, 41-10. 2. Travis Cedotal, Ascension Catholic, 38-07. 3. Tyrone Butler, East Iberville, 35-08.5.
Javelin: 1. Damion Scott, White Castle, 137-03. 2. Ronald Horn, St. John, 109-04. 3. Sam Melancon, Ascension Catholic, 98-00.
Girls
Track
100: 1. Kori Wesley, White Castle, 13.30. 2. Jadah Wesley, White Castle, 13.70. 3. Tempestt Daniels, East Iberville, 14.20.
200: 1. Kori Wesley, White Castle, 27.80. 2. Tempsett Daniels, East Iberville, 27.80. 3. Jadah Wesley, White Castle, 29.40.
400: 1. Samari Temple, East Iberville, 1:13.80. 2. Braiylyn Jackson, East Iberville, 1:20.40. 3. Aubrie Gordon, White Castle, 1:34.50.
800: 1. Braiylyn Jackson, East Iberville, 3:26.90. 2. Kaleesha Calloway, East Iberville, 3:32.50. 3. Ja’laya Dorsey, White Castle, 3:57.90.
1,600: 1. Kierra Campbell, East Iberville, 7:09.90.
4x100 relay: 1. White Castle, 52.80. 2. Ascension Catholic, 57.00.
4x200 relay: 1. White Castle, 1:58.00.
4x400 relay: 1. White Castle, 1:58.00.
100 hurdles: 1. Baylee Bryant, East Iberville, 19.10. 2. Kelsey Robinson, White Castle, 19.30. 3. Aaliyah Young, White Castle, 23.8.
300 hurdles: 1. Baylee Bryant, East Iberville, 52.90. 2. Aaliyah Young, White Castle, 59.30. 3. Kelsey Robinson, White Castle, 1:02.80.
Field
High jump: 1. Tasia Black, White Castle, 4-08. 2. Mia Williams, White Castle, 4-08. 3. Amiyah Joseph, East Iberville, 4-04.
Triple jump: 1. Armani Gordon, East Iberville, 34-02. 2. Tasia Black, White Castle, 30-10.25. 3. Amiyah Joseph, East Iberville, 26-02.
Long jump: 1. Kelsey Robinson, White Castle, 15-07.75. 2. Armani Gordon, East Iberville, 14-10.50. 3. Tasia Black, White Castle, 14-03.
Discus: 1. Kalacia Gray, East Iberville, 86-01. 2. Cailyn Green, White Castle, 63-08. 3. Ja’laya Dorsey, White Castle, 60-08.
Shot put: 1. Kalacia Gray, East Iberville, 33-02. 2. Ja’laya Dorsey, White Castle, 27-04. 3. Aubrie Gordon, White Castle, 27-02.50.
Pole vault: 1. Eleyna Hanks, St. John, 5-00.
Javelin: 1. Ja’laya Dorsey, White Castle, 75-01. 2. Ty Mosby, East Iberville, 70-02. 3. Eleyna Hanks, St. John, 69-09.