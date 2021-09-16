University High’s Jason Barnes pulled off the football version of a hat trick in the Cubs' 35-0 victory over Dunham on Thursday night at Dunham Stadium.
Barnes scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and he threw a touchdown pass to pace the offense, which gained 490 yards.
“Barnes is unbelievable,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “He does so many things for us. He continues to get better each week, and he is one of the hardest workers in the program and it is paying off this year.”
Meanwhile, the U-High (3-0) defense forced three Dunham (1-2) turnovers and held the Tigers on fourth down three times.
Kalante Wilson led Dunham with 76 yards rushing on 22 carries.
How it was won
U-High used quick strikes at the beginning of each half to gain momentum. The Cubs scored on their first two possessions of the game then relied on their defense to keep Dunham off the board.
The Cubs scored on their second play from scrimmage. Barnes took a handoff on an end-around play, rolled right, and lofted a pass to a wide open Edan Stagg, who caught the ball and sprinted easily to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown catch that gave U-High a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
After a Dunham punt, the Cubs drove 99 yards in nine plays to add to the lead. Derrick Graham scored from 7 yards out and the Cubs led 14-0, a lead which stood at halftime.
The Cubs scored on their second play of the second half when Barnes caught a pass on the sideline, juked two defenders, and scored on a 26-yard play to extend the lead to 21-0.
Later in the quarter, Barnes took a handoff on a reverse and sprinted 95 yards past the Dunham defense to put the Cubs comfortably ahead.
Player of the game
Jason Barnes, University High. Barnes accounted for 189 total yards and three touchdowns in his role as passer, rusher and receiver.
They said it
U-High coach Martin: “The challenge for our defense this game was to get 11 hats on the ball and try to get turnovers, and we did both things. We had a lot of hats on the ball, and I’m very proud of them for being ready to go.”
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “U-High is well coached and extremely talented. That is a deadly combination. They forced some of our mistakes. We had good field position in the first half, but we turned the ball over. But I am proud of our kids. That is two weeks in a row we have stepped up and play some great big programs, and they continue to fight.”
Notable
Stagg had five catches for 105 yards and a score.