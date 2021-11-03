Six appeals were heard and the basic enrollment cutoff points were established at the LHSAA’s first classification meeting held Wednesday. Those items were notable.
Confirmation that 17 schools are opting to play up in class for the next two years was the most significant point.
The biggest move was confirmed earlier in the day — Class 2A Lafayette Christian is opting to play up to Class 4A/Division II. Traditional power John Curtis confirmed it will play in Class 5A/Division I again.
No districting plan was released during the meeting held at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge. With the schools opting up now set, the classifications lists will be recast. LHSAA assistant executive director Michael Federico said schools will be sent updated lists, along with a districting plan to review next week.
Breakdowns for sports played in divisions, such as a soccer, tennis, golf, wrestling and cross country will also be included in the packet schools receive. The second classification meeting is Nov. 15.
“Unlike some past years, we have a very involved and knowledgeable representative from the Department of Education in Ken Bradford,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “He has been working with us on this every step of the way and it is so important. This isn’t about trying to catch people … it’s about having the right numbers.
“A school may turn in one number at the beginning and then turn in another number maybe in an attempt to change classes. But on Nov. 19, (the Department of Education) can send numbers from that date back to us. If a school requested a move down based on a lower enrollment number and that number goes up on Nov. 19, we will move them back up in class.”
Four other schools opting to play up to 5A have done so before — Rummel, Chapelle, St. Augustine and Holy Cross. LCA is one of nine schools playing up to 4A. That list includes another traditional football power, Evangel Christian of Shreveport.
Baton Rouge schools Belaire and St. Michael along with Vandebilt Cathlolic, Hannan, Cabrini, Washington-Marion and De La Salle are the schools opting up to 4A.
Three New Orleans schools, Louise McGehee, St. Katharine Drexel and Ridgewood, are opting to play up to Class 1A.
Northwood of Shreveport and Liberty hoped to drop down from 5A to 4A. Liberty’s amended enrollment number of 1,095 was 30 students above the cutoff. Northwood’s total fell just below the 1,064 number.
South Lafourche’s appeal to stay in 4A post Hurricane Ida was approved. The school's enrollment sits several hundred students below the threshold for 5A.
Terrebonne's enrollment still falls into the 5A ranks overall, but the school asked for consideration when classifying divisional sports. Bonine said those schools can be easily moved without reshuffling an entire class.
“We’ll meet (Thursday) after Michael makes updates,” Bonine said. “I think overall there should be no question about where everybody is going to wind up (classification-wise).”