Don’t let the scoreboard fool you.
It was a competitive shootout at Zachary High School for the first round of the LHSAA Class 5A playoffs, but the sixth-seeded Broncos topped the 27th-seeded Sulphur 42-17 on Friday night.
Up next for Zachary: a date with No. 22-seeded Hahnville, which notched something of an upset Friday with a 35-9 beating of Walker.
“We know we’re going to be playing in front of a packed house next week,” Broncos coach David Brewerton said.
Zachary (9-2) was led by quarterback Keilon Brown, who rushed 18 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Sulphur (5-6) scored twice in the second quarter to stay within striking distance at 14-10 before the Broncos pulled away.
Brown scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, then followed with a pair of long touchdown passes to Chandler Whitfield and Chris Hilton.
Tors quarterback Morgan Clark completed 14 of 27 passes for 188 yards.
In the second quarter, Brown and Zachary running back Kyle Landry strung together a nice series of runs that put Zachary in scoring position again. Landry ran the ball just short of the end zone but suffered a leg injury, which kept him out for the rest of the game.
Brown finished strong, completing 6 of 11 attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns.