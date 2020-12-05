VACHERIE — Defending Class 3A champion St. James was well grounded in its 28-7 second-round playoff victory over 12th-seeded Sterlington Friday night.
Daniel Jupiter kept the fifth-seeded Wildcats (8-2) on the move with 133 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. The effort by Jupiter was at the heart of an SJHS offense that converted 71 percent of its third down opportunities (10 of 14).
Quarterback Marquell Bergeron also had a hand in the Wildcats’ win. Bergeron scored on a 1-yard run to open the scoring in the second quarter. He also tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Shazz Preston in the fourth quarter.
Jupiter completed the scoring for St. James with a 33-yard run in the final period.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats travel to play No. 4 Church Point (7-0) in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
PORT ALLEN 22, FERRIDAY 20: In Ferriday, the Pelicans (7-2) held off a second-half rally to knock off the defending Class 2A champions. PAHS travels to No. 2 Mangham (10-0) in the quarterfinal round.
Port Allen scored all of its points in the first half and led 22-6. Quarterback Jacoby Howard and defensive back Stephen Springer set the tone for the game.
Springer returned a first-half interception 98 yards for a TD and then had a second pick in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
Howard scored on a 62-yard run in the first half and led the Port Allen offense with 77 rushing yards on 7 carries. Darius Jarrett caught a 17-yard TD pass from Howard to complete the scoring for PAHS.
The Pelicans forced five turnovers in the game, including fourth-quarter interceptions — one each by Springer and Jeremiah Dehon.