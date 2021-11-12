The top-seeded Zachary entered the Class 5A playoffs with their highest playoff seeding during the David Brewerton era.
And the unbeaten Broncos (11-0) made short work of No. 32 seed Slidell (4-6), winning 36-0 in the bidistrict playoff round Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
A usually efficient Zachary offense struggled in the first half with a fumble on the opening possession, an interception, a missed field goal and an inability to score on four plays from the 1-yard line. Yet, the Broncos still scored 22 first-half points.
The Zachary defense wreaked havoc too, holding the Tigers to six total first downs.
How it was won
Leading 22-0 at the half, the Broncos capitalized on a Tigers turnover on the second-half kickoff. Jerome Robinson picked up an errant lateral and scored from 20 yards out.
After Slidell was unable to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession, the Broncos went to the ground with Connor Wisham carrying seven times on a grinding 10-play Broncos drive that consumed more than eight minutes of the third quarter. Wisham scored on a 9-yard TD.
Zachary's defensive intensity increased in the second half with five sacks of Slidell quarterback Luke Guidry and five tackles for loss while holding the Tigers' running game to less than 50 yards for the game.
Broncos Riley Howard and Kylan Jackson had interceptions of Guidry in the second half .
Player of the game
Eli Holstein: Though not his best night this season, Holstein did his damage in three quarters completing 11 of 16 passes for 276 yards with completions to five different receivers. Holstein’s 28-yard TD pass to Jordan Williams started the Broncos scoring in the first quarter.
Holstein’s 23-yard TD run with 12 seconds left in the first period extended the Broncos lead to 14-0. He finished the night with three carries for 31 yards.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “It’s a win. The defense pitched a shutout and I am proud of their effort. We did not play well on offense or special teams and will have to pick things up before next week.”
Slidell coach Malter Scobel: “They have a great team. Our kids knew the obstacle in front of them playing the No. 1 team and I feel like they fought hard for four quarters."
Notable
• Wisham carried 15 times for 72 yards with a 9-yard TD run. He also had a 38-yard reception and 55-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty.
• Guidry completed 11 of 19 passes for 89 yards.
• Scobel was the defensive coordinator at Destrehan in 2018 when the Broncos and Wildcats met in the 5A semifinals.
• The Broncos meet East Ascension next Friday for a regional-round playoff game. The Spartans were a 42-26 winner at Southside on Thursday.