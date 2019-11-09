Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 29. 2. St. Paul’s, 44. 3. Mandeville, 81. 4. Zachary, 152. 5. Live Oak, 187. 6. Fontainebleau, 188. 7. Dutchtown, 192. 8. Denham Springs, 252.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Patrick Elliot, St. Paul’s, 15:14.31. 2. Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 15:25.56. 3. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 15:26.91. 4. Matthew Kinler, Mandeville, 15:25.34. 5. Joseph Ellis, Catholic High, 15:37.69. 6. Christopher Cuntz, Catholic High, 15:41.53. 7. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 15:44.47. 8. Blake Cook, Catholic High, 15:48.91. 9. Blaison Treuil, Catholic High, 15:51.03. 10. John Leblanc, Mandeville, 15:51.94
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s, 19. 2. Mandeville, 60. 3. Fontainebleau, 83. 4. Dutchtown, 147. 5. Live Oak, 160. 6. Ponchatoula, 203. 7. Zachary, 223. 8. Slidell, 235.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 17:37.69. 2. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 17:46.03. 3. Phoebe Endriss, Mandeville, 18:18.41. 4. Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph’s, 18:27.00. 5. Mary Saia, St. Joseph’s, 18:37.53. 6. Charley Chehardy, Mandeville, 18:38.06. 7. Lydia Poche, St. Joseph’s, 18:39.15. 8. Brooke Legendre, Slidell, 18:41.84. 9. Lillian Leonard, St. Joseph’s, 18:42.28.