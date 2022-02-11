Most stories Teurlings Catholic assistant wrestling coach Brad Macha loves to tell are about underdogs.
“When you take a chubby little kid who got picked on and he becomes a state champion there is nothing better,” Macha said. “I can tell more than one story like that and its great. That’s what keeps me going.”
But as the Ochsner/LHSAA Wrestling State tournament unfolded Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center, there are two other stories worth telling.
Macha overcame obstacles of his own to become a star wrestler at Redemptorist and a four-time state champion in the mid-1990s when the now defunct north Baton Rouge school was among Louisiana’s wrestling powers.
After enduring five surgeries on his feet as a young child, Macha was 40-0 as a senior at 126 pounds. The other story really is a love story. Macha met his wife, Jennifer, the daughter of a Comeaux coach, 25 years ago. At the time, she was working to help put on a tournament. Now working at LHSAA tourney is a true family affair for the Machas.
“Right now, my wife and daughter are up there working the tournament,” said Macha, who works in the private sector. “Some people call this a tournament, but for us it is family time.”
Teurlings, the pre-meet favorite in Division II, seeks its third title in a row this weekend.
Defending champion out
Southside’s Landon Reaux, a defending champion and the top seed at 106 pounds in Division I, never got the chance to defend his title Friday.
Reaux was one of a handful of wrestlers who was over the weight limit for his weight class during the morning weigh ins.
A 10-mat setup
The day started with competitors in the LHSAA’s three divisions wrestling on a configuration of 10 mats on the floor of the River Center.
There were a total of 906 matches contested on Friday — 516 in Division I, 248 in Division II and 142 in Division III.
By the time Division I quarterfinals concluded the Day 1 schedule, the action was limited to six mats.