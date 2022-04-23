Jerry Epperson, a highly successful athlete, coach and an innovative administrator best known for his ties to Baker High and Broadmoor High, has died. He was 89.
“He was the man. When he walked in a room, anywhere, you knew he was the man,” said Jay Thomas, son of the late Baker football coach Larry Thomas. “He was just a winner. He is Mr. Baker. During my time in school, he made sure it was about education, even though he loved athletics. He made sure we were well-rounded.”
Visitation is set for Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Baker.
Professionally, Epperson rose to the top of all fields he worked in. Epperson coached at Broadmoor from 1960-67 and led the Buccaneers to their only football title in 1966. Broadmoor was a 10-1-1 that year and beat South Lafourche 24-0 in the LHSAA’s Class 3A final.
“He was a master motivator and promoter,” Thomas said. “When he was at Broadmoor, the school was just starting out. Every week, he would send two tickets to the governor’s office. And one night when Broadmoor had a big game, in came the governor.
"Since he retired, he and I have sat down and talked football a lot more. He was ahead of his time, doing things in the 1960s that most people did not do until the 1990s or early 2000s. At Thanksgiving, he had a play drawn up for me to look at when I got there."
In 1968, Epperson returned to his alma mater, Baker High, as an assistant principal. He became principal in 1969 and remained in that role through 1987. During that time he as active on the LHSAA’s executive committee and helped revamp the organization’s handbook.
From 1988-94, Epperson served as director of high schools for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and then served as EBR’s superintendent in 1995.
One of Epperson innovations was the concept of independent school districts, which led to Baker, Zachary and Central to ultimately leave the EBR system to form their own school districts. Epperson served as the Baker Schools superintendent from 1999-2003.
As a Baker High athlete Epperson played on four LHSAA championship teams — two in football and one each in basketball and baseball. Epperson was part of the Buffaloes’ football titles in Class B in 1947 and Class 1A in 1950.
Epperson then played center and linebacker at Northwestern State from 1951-54, helping the Demons to a Gulf States Conference title in 1953. He was recognized as one of the Northwestern’s honorary captains for its centennial roster that was released in 2007.
After graduation, Epperson started his coaching career at Coushatta High and he returned to Baker with his family after a stint in the military in the late 1950s.
“When I took the job at Baker, Mr. Epperson was retired, but I went over to his house and we sat and talked,” former Baker coach Ken Hilton said. "He was just a man who oozed wisdom … so much knowledge and insight. Men like Mr. Epperson and Larry Thomas left the imprint of a lifetime on plenty of people.”