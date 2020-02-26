All season long, Lee High girls basketball coach Valencia Wilson fielded the obvious question as she balanced pregnancy with another basketball season.
What would happen if the baby was born early and she had to miss the playoffs? Or a championship game?
The top-seeded Patriots (24-4) will now need to deliver, hosting No. 8 St. Michael (20-10) for a Division II select quarterfinal game set for 6 p.m. Thursday. It will the second game Wilson has missed since the birth of her second son, Lennox Kobe, last week.
“It is hard, because the only time these girls have played a game at Lee without hearing my voice on the bench was last week in that first playoff game,” Wilson said. “My plan is to be back next week.
"You take nothing for granted. We have to win this one to get there. I have nothing but respect for (St. Michael coach Jeanne Kenney). Beating a team twice is hard, let alone three times.”
Nikki Young will serve as the acting coach for the Patriots in their third game against District 7-4A rival St. Michael within the past couple of weeks. The game is one of several that offers intriguing storylines for the quarterfinal round Thursday night.
Getting past the quarterfinal round to advance to the final four in a classification can be challenging. When Wilson was head coach at Redemptorist, one of her teams lost to a No. 27 seed. And a year ago, top-seeded Doyle of Class 2A got upended in the quarterfinal round by Rayvillle. The Tigers (29-2) hosts No. 8 Franklin (27-6) in a 2A game also set for 6 p.m.
There are other storylines. Former LSU and WNBA standout Temeka Johnson makes her playoff coaching debut as third-seeded McKinley (18-10) hosts No. 6 C.E. Byrd (13-27) for a Division I quarterfinal game.
The end game is different for some schools this time around. Nonselect quarterfinal winners advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles next week. Select teams will play semifinals and finals at the site of the higher seed, also next week. Third-seeded U-High (22-8) hosts St. Thomas More (19-7) in the other local Division II game.
“The big thing about winning the quarterfinals before was knowing you got to go to that big arena to play,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “So it will be different. We’re not sure what next week will look like.”
By the numbers
Doyle is part of a four-team contingent from Livingston Parish set to play quarterfinal games Thursday. Class 3A Albany (27-7), 2A French Settlement (27-6) and Class B Holden (15-15) are the other Livingston teams.
Albany seeks its fourth straight tourney berth. Holden was the Class B champion. Madison Prep is another team with a notable streak, seeking its fifth straight tourney berth.
BR area girls quarterfinals
Thursday
Nonselect
Class 5A
No. 5 Ponchatoula (27-5) at No. 4 Zachary (27-5), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 5 Albany (27-7) at No. 4 B.T. Washington-NO (22-13), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Westlake (21-8) at No. 3 Madison Prep (20-13), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 8 Franklin (27-6) at No. 1 Doyle (29-2), 6 p.m.
No. 6 French Settlement (27-6) at No. 3 Avoyelles Public Charter (23-1), 6 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 7 White Castle (16-14) at (2) East Iberville (31-4), 6 p.m.
Class B
No. 7 Holden (15-15) at No. 2 Hathaway (29-5), 6 p.m.
Select
Division I
No. 6 C.E. Byrd (13-17) at No. 3 McKinley (18-10), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Scotlandville (7-22) at No. 2 Mt. Carmel (22-7), 6 p.m.
Division II
No. 8 St. Michael (20-10) at No. 1 Lee (24-4), 6 p.m.
No. 6 St. Thomas More (19-7) at No. 3 University (22-8), 6 p.m.
Division III
No. 6 Catholic-NI (17-8) at No. 3 Episcopal (24-6), 6:30 p.m.