Hearing a coach stress the importance of doing the “little things” happens almost as often each spring as those dings I get each time I receive a text message on my phone.
Yes, it is awfully common and for many solid reasons. Seldom do you find a championship-level team that does not execute fundamentals well.
And it goes for the LHSAA too, especially in 2021. Taking care of what most of us might see as a small detail figures to be a big win for the LHSAA as its hosts its softball and baseball tournaments in Sulphur.
Let me explain. One of the biggest complaints about LHSAA sports during the pandemic has been the limits placed on fan attendance.
As Louisiana has moved through its COVID-19 reopening phases, more fans have gradually been allowed to attend LHSAA events. But the crowds allowed have been quite different than all of us are used to.
A tweet from the LHSAA account earlier this week thanked State Fire Marshall Chief Butch Browning Jr. and Major Nick Hienin of Area 3 for their guidance and assessment that led to expanded attendance limits at both Sulphur facilities, Frasch and McMurry Parks.
The LHSAA will be able to have 2,800 fans in its facilities for each session. So in other words, when the LHSAA’s softball tournament opens Thursday with semifinals for select schools, a total of 2,800 fans can attend the first session at 11 a.m.
Once the park is cleared and the bleachers and other areas near the three areas with fields are sanitized, another crowd of up to 2,800 can be welcomed at 3 p.m. The process will be repeated throughout the weekend and will be followed during the LHSAA’s baseball tourney in a few weeks.
Two fire marshal inspections and a tweet that followed might not sound like much in the overall scheme of things. But they will make a big difference as teams make their plans to head west to Sulphur.
Sure, I know this seems to be purely a money grab of some type to skeptics and LHSAA critics. But the chance to end the LHSAA 2020-21 year with a spring outdoor event that is somewhat closer to the normal we knew in 2019 has its benefits beyond dollars and cents.
More relatives can attend games. Hopefully, more students eager to cheer on their schools can attend too. We have missed those things over the last year, and this is a chance to get some of those feelings back. It also gives us a chance to hope for even more of those things in 2021-22.
Postseason push
Release of baseball playoff pairings Sunday is an important final piece in the LHSAA’s spring puzzle. That release kicks off what I consider to be the busiest week of the LHSAA sports year.
The LHSAA’s bowling championships are Monday-Tuesday in Gonzales and Baton Rouge. The state tennis tourney is a week-long event in Monroe. And the softball tourney runs Thursday through Saturday in Sulphur.
And let us not forget the regional track and golf events that also take place throughout the week across the state. Yes, the finish line for 2020-21 high school sports keeps getting closer.