The LHSAA’s select/nonselect championship split has many layers of impact and enough polarizing opinions to fill a book. The vote by select schools to decline the option to join nonselect schools for the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic is another chapter.
Now the story has morphed into a paradox that will apparently unfold between now and January. The select schools will choose a site or sites to host their football title-game events in December, while key personnel on both sides of the divide ponder methods to unify all schools in January at the LHSAA’s annual convention.
By definition, a paradox is two contradictory statements or positions that could be true. Can the LHSAA work to eliminate or alter its select/nonselect split in ways that would work for all 400 member schools even as select schools are preparing to host title games apart from traditional championship events?
I guess we will see. Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly said Loyola College Prep Principal John LeBlanc has requested a meeting for select schools with LHSAA staff this week.
“We want to work with the LHSAA and get their guidance on how to handle these events,” Kelly said. “We don’t want to do anything we can’t do, based on what the LHSAA allows. We want their input.”
Kelly and LHSAA President Bruce Bundy made it a point to say that working toward select/nonselect unification remains the ultimate goal. As polar opposite as this is, both sides have work to do.
A plan or plans for unification must be developed, pitched to the LHSAA membership in a manner that gives the "best option" a chance to pass in January. Sounds like someone needs to come up with a Hail Mary, right?
To me, the key for both sides is stepping outside the box. Slip into the cleats and sneakers the student-athletes slip on each day. And into the attire the coaches wear.
Yes, I am very well aware that the LHSAA is constitutionally a “Principals” organization. Heard it for years. Principals make the rules and vote on them. But to this day, I have not seen a single principal score a touchdown, make a basket, hit a home run or win a 100-meter race.
Executive director Eddie Bonine noted the LHSAA student/athlete surveys, all 300 so far, say the Mercedes-Benz Superdome should be where all football title games are played. It won’t happen this year for the first time since 1980.
Principals are the adults in place to provide guidance. Plenty things need to be consider like finances, competitive advantages, etc. Those things must be considered with care and caution. But why not consider the lifeblood of the organization?
What to do … what to do? Yes, it’s a paradox.
Week 4 contrasts, challenges
Meanwhile, back to the high school football games and season this select/nonselect saga has overshadowed in some ways. District play for District 7-3A and New Orleans at Baton Rouge matchups headline an intriguing Week 4 Baton Rouge schedule.
Edna Karr (1-1) vs. Catholic High (3-0) at Memorial Stadium should be one hot ticket Friday. It's a nondistrict game that has all the classic elements — speed vs. strength, tradition and statewide brand value.
Karr is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the LSWA, while Catholic is the third-ranked 5A team. The defending 4A champion Cougars are known for their speed and versatility, while Catholic has led by its large offensive and defensive lines. Karr lost in Week 1 to 5A No. 1 John Curtis, the team that beat Catholic in the Division I title game, is notable.
East Ascension (2-1), ranked ninth in 5A, continues its string of high-profile opponents by hosting No. 6 Warren Easton (1-0) of 4A. Easton played Karr in the 4A title game last December and again Saturday night. EAHS beat defending 5A champion Zachar, but lost to another top 5A team, Haughton, Week 2.
The best game on the 7-3A opening schedule is not a rivalry, but it may provide an important insight into what to expect moving forward. Brusly (2-1) meets Madison Prep (2-1) at Olympia Stadium.
It’s fair to say that University High (1-2) remains the favorite. Parkview Baptist drops back into the district. Baker (1-1) was solid last year and also is expected to be in the mix.
But … Brusly has two wins and went toe-to-toe with Alexandria Senior High, a team ranked in the 5A top 10. Madison Prep ousted traditional power Southern Lab in Week 2.
There are other notable games. Class 5A Central (3-0) faces its toughest test yet, traveling to play Southern Lab (2-1) at Mumford Stadium. Istrouma (0-3) hosts McKinley (0-3). Someone here will get a win. And it will be a sentimental journey for MHS coach Richard Oliver, a former Istrouma player and coach.