Episcopal felt right at home and settled in early amid a spirited atmosphere at The Dunham School.
The Knights went wire-to-wire against their archrivals, jumping out to an early lead they stretched into a sizable halftime lead on their way to a 62-42 victory Friday.
“We were really locked in, in a hostile environment which was really good for us,” Episcopal basketball coach Chris Beckman Sr. said. “It was a great crowd which is what you need for playoff basketball. Anytime it’s Dunham-Episcopal, anything can happen, it doesn’t matter.”
Because of a change in format, Episcopal’s fifth win in its last six games wasn’t a District 8-2A game. The league’s teams are playing exclusively non-district schedules but will crown a champion Feb. 11 with a postseason tournament on the floor of the No. 1 seeded team that will be determined by power ratings.
Episcopal’s guard play proved too much with Stewart Bonnacaze scoring 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half — including the first 11 of the fourth quarter — and Jack Savario with 12 of his 21 in the opening half.
The Knights shot 45% (10 of 22) in the first half and picked up the pace to 67% (12 of 18) in the second half. They also limited the Tigers to 25% shooting (5 of 20) in the first two quarters and forced 10 turnovers.
“It was very obvious our kids weren’t ready for the moment,” said Dunham basketball coach Chad Myers, whose team was led by 19 points from Brandon Wharton. “Chris had his guys ready. We knew he would, he always plays us tough. Our kids didn’t match their kids’ intensity from the start. We were wide-eyed and it got to us.”
Episcopal (20-5) jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first four minutes of the game, forcing Dunham to take a timeout after TJ Callahan’s fastbreak layup. The Knights went on an 11-1 run over the last four minutes of the first half with a layup from Parker Madison in transition to make it 30-12 with under a minute to go.
After Dunham missed a pair of technical free throws, the Tigers ended a stretch of more than five minutes without a field goal when Wharton drove to the goal with 3.7 seconds left to leave Episcopal with a 30-14 halftime cushion.
Beckman credited senior forward David Cresson for his work on the offensive glass and helping limit Dunham’s leading scorer Shad Levy to nine points.
“We’re a little more experienced,” Beckman said. “They’ve been beating us pretty regularly. I think tonight was our night.”