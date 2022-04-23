Hahnville High School was determined not to let St. Amant slugger Addison Jackson beat it at the plate, but the rest of the Gators lineup found a way to get the job done.
With its offense producing 11 hits including five in a seven-run fourth inning, second-seeded St. Amant took an 11-2 win over No. 10 Hahnville in a Class 5A quarterfinal at St. Amant.
Jackson was walked three times and finished the game 0 for 2, but made her presence felt on the mound. The Tigers made Jackson work to get outs, but only pressured her in the fifth inning when they scored two runs on three hits.
“It gets tougher as you move on in the playoffs and A.J. (Jackson) handled herself well,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “Today, we showed we expect to win without her having to hit a home run every game, and A.J. had a great game in the circle.”
The win advances St. Amant (29-2) into the state tournament in Sulphur. The Gators' semifinal opponent will be Walker, a program it defeated in the 2019 semifinals on their way to the state title. Walker defeated Acadiana 7-3 to move into the semifinals.
Hahnville (23-11) got only one hit off Jackson in the first four innings. In the top of the fifth, the Tigers got a two-run home run from Avery Edgar and had a chance to take a bigger chunk out of a 9-2 deficit but base-running mistake finished off the Hahnville rally.
With two outs and two runners on base, the Gators infield couldn’t handle Adeline Bertrand’s pop fly. Two Hahnville runners ended up at third base, and St. Amant tagged out Kate Bruce to end the threat.
St. Amant’s seven-run fourth inning featured a leadoff double by Aralee Beene and a three-run homer from Kami Gautreau. The inning also featured the reversal of an umpire’s call.
Base runner Alix Franklin was initially called out for interference with Hahnville shortstop Sara Roussel on Carmen Dixon’s grounder. After the umpires met, it was ruled there was no interference, the runners were returned to their original bases and Dixon went back to the batter’s box.
Dixon then delivered a two-run single. One out later, Gautreau belted an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer.
“Things didn’t go our way today. The big inning (for St. Amant) really opened it up,” Hahnville coach Todd Schulz said. “It goes that way sometimes. There’s always going to be team that leaves upset and it happened to be us today.”
Aralee Beene capped St. Amant’s scoring with a two-run home run in the sixth.
St. Amant 11, Hahnville 2
Hahnville 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
St. Amant 002 702 x — 11 11 0
W — Addison Jackson. L — Laney Waguespack.
Leaders — HAHNVILLE: Avery Edgar 1-3, HR; Sara Roussel 1-2, 2b. ST. AMANT: Carmen Dixon 2-4, 4 RBIs; Kami Gautreau 1-3, HR; Aralee Beene 2-4, HR; Caterina Byars 2-5, 2 RBI.
Team Records—St. Amant 29-2. Hahnville 23-11.