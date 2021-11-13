Top-seeded Dominican and
No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy traded kills and battled defensively for more than two hours, neither wanting to give an inch.
Ultimately, Anne Marie Hardouin lofted the ball inches beyond the grasp of the SJA defense at the net.
With that point, Dominican won the fifth and final set 15-13 and took home a 3-2 win over St. Joseph’s Academy in the Division I final that concluded the Ochsner/
LHSAA Volleyball State tournament Saturday night at the Cajundome.
“It was a fight and we knew it was going to be a fight,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “In the fifth set we had opportunities to win it. We had a lead on them. But it was two great teams, two great programs and no one was going to lay down the let the other team have it. We left it all out there on the floor.”
Setter Kate Baker was voted the Outstanding Player in the title match after dishing out 52 assists and compiling 38 digs for Dominican (44-2), which beat St. Joseph’s (34-9) in the Division I final for the second consecutive year.
Anna Musso had 16 kills, while Morgan Perry added 15 kills and 12 blocks for the Redstickers, who jumped out a 7-3 lead in the final set. Camille Counce had 22 assists and Taylor Stockwell 28 digs for SJA. Hardouin and Zoe Smith each had 13 kills for Dominican.
SJA led 1-0, but then trailed 2-1 before forcing the winner-take-all fifth set with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.
“A five-set game like that can go either way,” Musso said. “We both fought our butts off. We both wanted it and deserved it. But regardless of everything that happened we are the only ones with this second-place trophy. Dominican pushed us to our limi,t and we left everything out there on the court.”
The end of match was not without drama as Miller questioned whether momentum had carried two Dominican players into the net on the final point. The results stood.
The Redstickers were red hot at the start of the match, thanks to a leadoff ace by Counce. SJA then built a 14-6 lead. Musso had two kills help ignite run that was aided by two service errors and a defensive miscue by Dominican.
Dominican rallied to within one, at 18-17. SJA gained control again by scoring four of the next five points with Musso contributing another kill, setting the stage for the 25-21 win.
The script flipped in Set 2. Dominican never trailed and built a six-point lead. O’Neil Haddad had three kills, and Smith added two late in the set Dominican won
25-20. Dominican led throughout Set 3, holding off SJA to win 25-23.
SJA grabbed momentum and the fourth set 25-21 with Eleanor Foco getting the final kill.
