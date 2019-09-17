Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv
First-place votes in parentheses.
1. John Curtis (8) 2-0 104 1
2. West Monroe (1) 2-0 96 2
3. Catholic-BR 2-0 85 3
4. Rummel 2-0 75 4
5. Acadiana 2-0 67 7
6. Haughton 2-0 59 10
7. Destrehan 2-0 57 8
8. Alexandria 2-0 40 9
9. East Ascension 1-1 32 5
10. Zachary 0-2 22 6
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 21, Scotlandville 13, Ruston 8, Terrebonne 8, Slidell 5, John Ehret 3, Live Oak 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (5) 2-0 103 1
2. Karr (4) 1-1 90 2
3. Lakeshore 2-0 89 3
4. Neville 2-0 86 4
5. Leesville 2-0 65 6
6. Warren Easton 1-0 61 7
7. Eunice 2-0 48 9
8. Northwood 2-0 45 8
9. Evangel 1-1 36 5
10. Bastrop 2-0 21 NR
(tie) Assumption 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 11, Carver 10, Plaquemine 6, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 5,
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Sterlington (5) 2-0 104 1
2. St. James (4) 2-0 102 2
3. Iota 2-0 83 6
4. University 1-1 78 3
5. Union Parish 1-1 58 5
6. Kaplan 2-0 56 9
7. St. Martinville 1-1 45 4
8. North Webster 2-0 39 NR
9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 29 7
10. De La Salle 1-1 20 T9
Others receiving votes: Jena 19, E.D. White 16, Loranger 8, Baker 7, Brusly 6, Hannan 5, Marksville 5, Caldwell Parish 5, Madison Prep 4.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 2-0 108 1
2. Lafayette Christian 2-0 95 3
3. Newman 2-0 90 4
4. Amite 1-1 71 2
5. St. Charles 2-0 68 7
6. Ferriday 1-1 61 10
7. Kentwood 1-1 56 T8
8. Many 0-2 39 5
9. Catholic-NI 0-2 34 6
10. Dunham 2-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: East Feliciana 24, St. Helena 19, Lakeview 11, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2, Welsh 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Oak Grove (6) 1-1 104 2
2. Southern Lab (1) 1-1 95 1
3. Calvary Baptist (1) 2-0 86 6
4. Ascension Catholic (1) 2-0 75 7
5. Vermilion Catholic 1-1 70 3
6. Country Day 1-1 68 4
7. Haynesville 0-2 48 5
8. West St. John 1-1 43 10
9. Ouachita Christian 1-1 38 8
10. Montgomery 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Oberlin 20, Logansport 14, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Opelousas Catholic 1, St. Edmund 1.