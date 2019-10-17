Every team wants to win that first big district game. But what happens when your team doesn’t?
If you are East Ascension, Live Oak and Scotlandville you do the logical thing — put it on your line as in offensive or defensive line.
“We know we have to be ready to fight,” Live Oak defensive lineman Jalen Lee, an LSU commitment, said. “We feel like we let the defending champion (Zachary) off the hook last week. And we know Walker is going to come in determined to win.
“This week everyone has been so locked in at practice. We can’t afford to make any silly mistakes. No penalties, no lining up wrong and no turnovers. This is the time when you’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for the guy next to you.”
Live Oak (5-1, 0-1) hosts Walker (4-2, 1-0) for one of two key District 4-5A games in which two previously unbeaten teams seek redemption with a crucial Week 7 win. Scotlandville (5-1, 0-1) hosts unbeaten Central (6-0, 1-0) in the other.
The theme is a familiar one for East Ascension of District 5-5A too. The Spartans (4-2, 0-1) lost to second-ranked Catholic High last week and return home to host another unbeaten team. Dutchtown (6-0, 1-0). The three games highlight a busy schedule of local Class 5A/4A games set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Lee may be the area’s best-known defensive lineman outside of another LSU commitment, University High’s Jacquelin Roy.
When it comes to must-win situations in the final four weeks of the regular season, linemen might not stand out, but they do make a difference. After last week’s 21-16 loss to Zachary, Lee’s star status takes a back seat to the desire for a team win.
EAHS offensive lineman Michael Bailey (6-2, 230) does not have the girth of the many other lineman. But as the Spartans’ left tackle he is responsible for helping protect the blind side of Cameron Jones. EAHS’ showdown with Ascension rival Dutchtown looms large, going beyond a typical rivalry after last week’s 41-6 loss to Catholic.
“This has to be a bounce-back week,” Bailey said. “We took about 24 hours to get over that last one, and then we got back at it.
“There have been more reps this week and more focus. Dutchtown is a really good team, and they are playing well. We respect them. We know they are going to come out strong. It’s up to us to prove we’re stronger.”
Last week’s 35-27 road loss was a departure for Scotlandville’s two-way lineman Martrell Thomas (6-1, 267). The Hornets were challenged by only one opponent before last week’s loss. Like East Ascension, Scotlandville dropped out the LSWA’s Class 5A top 10 after their Week 6 loss.
“What it will take for us to win is focus and execution,” Thomas said. “We have to play together as a team on every down. There can’t be times when guys go off and do their own thing.
“This has to be a team game because we know Central, and we know they are a really good team. We need to punch them in the mouth first and take control. And if that doesn’t happen, we have to persevere. You never give up until the clock is at triple zero.”
Other games
St. Michael (3-3, 1-0) beat preseason favorite Plaquemine to open District 7-4A play last week. The Warriors travel to Broadmoor (1-5, 0-1) looking to build on an early league lead.
Just as notable in 7-4A, Istrouma (1-5, 1-0) hosts Tara (1-5, 1-0) with each team looking to keep pace with St. Michael.