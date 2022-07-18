Class 5A-4A All-Metro Baseball
Outstanding Player
Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown
When Dutchtown lost in the 2021 playoffs, Nathan Monceaux got all the motivation he needed to take his game and the Griffins to a higher level.
“He set goals for himself and for us as a team and he helped us achieve a lot of them,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “He worked in the weight room to reshape his body. In the process, Nathan became a better pitcher and a better hitter. He set the tone for us in a lot of ways.”
Those qualities helped Monceaux be selected as the Outstanding Player on the 2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro selected by Baton Rouge area coaches.
Monceaux finished 10-1 with a 1.86 earned run average on the mound. The Loyola signee also batted .341 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs, earning District 5-5A MVP honors, along with LSWA All-State and LBCA All-Region and Class 5A All-State honors.
Schexnaydre said Monceaux garnered added respect from teammates based on that summer 2021 worth ethic, which in turn helped lead to team success that included a 35-4 record and a berth in the Class 5A semifinals.
“He did it both offensively and on the mound for us,” Schexnaydre said. “Nathan is a kid who works really hard. He is a good leader both in the classroom and on the field. Teammates respect him.”
Rest of the team
Pitchers: DJ Primeaux, Central; Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown; Dallis Moran, St. Amant; Harris Waghalter, Catholic.
Catcher: Clayton Pourciau, Catholic.
Infielders: Tanner Vadnais, Dutchtown; Will Delaune, Dutchtown; Lee Amedee, St. Amant; Lane Felder, Zachary.
Outfielders: CJ Sturiale, Catholic; Brady Neyland, Zachary; Reid Broussard, Live Oak;
Utility: Prescott Marsh, Catholic; Jimmie Johnson, Central; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Braden Clark, Zachary; Jacob Mayers, St. Amant; Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown.
Coach of the Year
Chris Schexnaydre, Dutchtown
Schexnaydre coached the Griffins to a 35-4 record, the Class 5A semifinals, a District 5-5A title and a No. 3 playoff. Dutchtown made its first LHSAA tourney playoff berth since 2010.
Class 3A and below All-Metro Class 3A
Outstanding Player
Caleb Stelly, Parkview Baptist
His team did not advance to the LHSAA’s Division II title game. But that did not keep the PBS senior outfielder from making a big impression on the competition.
After leading the Eagles to the Division II semifinals, the UL signee, was selected as the Outstanding Player on the 2022 Class 3A and below All-Metro team.
“He was so well known and the amazing thing is that the numbers he put up were in spite of being pitched around all year long,” first-year PBS coach Phillip Hawke said. “Whenever I would talk to another coach the first topic would be, ‘How about that Stelly kid?’
“There was no secret about who he was or what other teams were trying to do. He still put up incredible numbers.”
Stelly batted .459 for the Eagles and finished the season with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 44 RBIs and a .936 slugging percentage.
As impressive as those power numbers were, Hawke says that tells only part of the Stelly’s senior season story.
“He can hit for power in a way I have not seen a high school player do in a long, long time,” Hawke said. “But there were also a lot of times where he would beat out a ground ball for a hit.
“He had the maturity to not take one at-bat into the next. He was always so focused.”
Rest of the team
Pitchers: Camden Sunstrom, University; Marshall Louque, Lutcher; Blake Lobell, Springfield; Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic.
Catcher: Wils Melton, University
Infielders: Luke Hill, Episcopal; Joe Cochran, West Feliciana; Will Taylor, Springfield; Josh Lim, Dunham
Outfielders: Caleb Stelly, Parkview Baptist; Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal; Noah Detillier, Lutcher
Utility: Connor Achee, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic; Peyton Woods, Doyle; Logan Landry, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; David Cresson, Episcopal; Brock Louque, Lutcher.
Coach of the Year
Ryan Jensen, Lutcher
Jensen’s Bulldogs avenged a 2021 title-game loss in the biggest way possible. Lutcher finished 33-9 overall and won the Class 3A title, the school’s first baseball title since 2013.
Teams selected by area coaches