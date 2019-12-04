1, Let's make that Division I: The switch to separate stand-alone sites and separate weekends for the LHSAA’s football finals in 2019 means that only one BR team plays for a title Friday night. Second-seeded Catholic (12-0) plays top-seeded Archbishop Rummel (12-0) for the Division I select title at 7 p.m. at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
2, Repeat that feat: Part one — Catholic and Rummel met for the second time in a Division I title game. The Bears beat the Red Raiders 31-28 in the 2015 Division I title game played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Part two — White Castle and Oberlin played in the Class 1A semifinals in 2010, a game WCHS won 20-0 at Oberlin. The teams meet at Oberlin, located in Allen Parish between Alexandria and Lake Charles, once again at 7 p.m. Friday for another semifinal game.
3, Fertitta goes 3-for-3: Catholic High head coach Gabe Fertitta has coached the Bears to a Division I title game in each of his first three years as head coach at the school. Catholic beat John Curtis to win the Division I title in 2017 and lost to the Patriots in 2018 final.
4, Zachary seeks fourth 5A title-game berth: Two-time defending Class 5A champion ZHS can claim a fourth berth in the 5A final in the last five years with a win over top-seeded Acadiana Friday. The Broncos have won three 5A titles in the last four years.
5, A streak for the ages: Most people know Kentwood moved up to Class 2A after winninf the Class 1A last year. As KHS prepares to host Many in the semifinals, ponder this point – Kentwood has made the LHSAA’s football playoffs for 53 straight years.
6, Cat scratch fever: Top-seeded St. James (13-0) is one of four unbeaten teams set to play nonselect semifinals this week. A win would put the Wildcats within one victory of winning the school’s first LHSAA football title since 1979. St. James was the 3A runner-up in 2015.
7, Road Warriors: Defending Class 2A champion Amite travels to play top-seeded Ferriday in the semifinal round Friday. It is a role reversal from a year ago when Amite was the higher seed and beat Ferriday at home in the semifinal round.
8, Four title games, four new champions: No defending champion returns to any of the LHSAA’s select finals. Yes, Lafayette Christian was a champion in Division IV champion a year ago. But this year the Knights look to claim a different crown — the one for Division III.
9, By the coaching numbers: Catholic’s win over Curtis last week took Louisiana’s all-time wins leader J.T. Curtis out of the coaching ranks for the semifinals/finals. Coaches with the most wins entering this week are St. Thomas More’s Jim Hightower (441), who ranks second on Louisiana’s all-time wins list behind Curtis (592). Others to note include: St. Charles Catholic’s Frank Monica (276) and Wayne Reese of McDonogh No. 35 (255).
10, It’s 3,152 yards and counting for Keilon Brown: Zachary High’s dual-threat quarterback has cracked the 2,000 yards passing/1,000 yards rushing plateau again. He enters Friday’s game at Acadiana with 2,119 passing yards and 1,033 rushing yards, along with 35 total TDs.