Freshman Jacobey Mathews scored on a putback basket at the buzzer to lift Ponchatoula to a 62-60 win over Catholic High on the final day of the Thanksgiving Shootout hosted by Catholic.
Catholic (3-2) trailed 34-15 late in the first half, but worked its way back into the game in the second half only to fall short. The Bears were 1-2 in the three-day tournament. Meanwhile, Scotlandville downed Tara 83-37 in the tourney's final game.
“Jacobey was in the right spot at the right time,” Ponchatoula coach Tom Taylor said. “I’d rather be lucky than good at that point.”
Kentrell Garnett’s steal and layup gave Catholic its first lead of the game, 60-59, with 46 seconds left to play. Ponchatoula’s Connor Osborne, who led all scorers with 34 points, made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game.
Catholic tried to milk the clock for a final shot, but a five-second call on Collin Holloway gave the ball back to Ponchatoula. The Green Wave worked the ball to LSU football commitment T.J. Finley for a jumper as time ran down. Finley’s shot was off the mark, but Mathews grabbed the rebound.
There was no time left on the clock when Mathews shot fell through the basket.
Based on earlier play in the tournament, the final score showed how unpredictable basketball can be. Ponchatoula lost to Scotlandville 92-43 on Monday while the Bears gave the Hornets a run for their money before falling 58-52 on Tuesday.
Garnett made six 3-pointers and led Catholic with 23 points. Holloway had 12 points while London Scott made three 3-pointers, and tallied 11.
Ponchatoula (3-1) made five of its first seven shots as it raced out to a 12-4 lead. The Wave led 23-12 after one quarter, and increased the lead to 34-15 with two minutes left in the half.
Garnett’s four-point play after being fouled while making a 3-pointer had Catholic within 34-22 at halftime.
The Bears made their move in the fourth quarter while trailing 56-46. Catholic made four consecutive 3-pointers, two each by Garnett and Scott, to pull within 59-58. Catholic was unable to score on three possession before Garnett’s game-tying steal.
SCOTLANDVILLE 83, TARA 37: The Hornets (3-0) made their first five field goals to take an 11-0 lead, and never looked back. Scotlandville led 51-17 at halftime, and never took its foot off the gas.
Reece Beekman, the Most Valuable Player in Scotlandville’s 63-40 Davison I title game win over St. Paul’s last season, had an all-around game. He scored 20 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and gave out six assists.
Also hitting double figures were Carvell Teasett with 18, and Tai’reon Joseph with 15.
Tara (3-2) started slowly and never recovered. In the opening quarter, the Trojans made 2 of 8 from the field and 3 of 7 at the free throw line. Tara trailed 29-7 after one quarter.
Marqus Mitchell, one of 10 Trojans to score, had eight points to lead Tara. Ed Williams pitched in with seven.
“I’m just glad we came out focused, and that this wasn’t a trap game after a big game last night,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We wanted to come out and do the things we do every day. The mental aspect of the game hasn’t gone as well as the physical aspect, but we’ll take (the win) and keep trying to get better.”
Ponchatoula 62, Catholic 60
Halftime: Ponchatoula 34, Catholic 22
Leaders — Ponchatoula: Connor Osborne 34. Catholic: Kentrell Garnett 23, Collin Holloway 12, London Scott 11.
Scotlandville 83, Tara 37
Halftime: Scotlandville 51, Tara 17
Leaders – Scotlandville: Reece Beekman 20, Carvell Teasett 18, Tai’reon Joseph 15. Tara: Marqus Mitchell 8, Ed Williams 7, Jonathan Chapman 5.