1 An opener and a reunion
Who says you can never go home again? Certainly not first-year Livonia High head coach Josh LaBorde. The Wildcats travel to play Port Allen, a westside rival and LaBorde’s alma mater. He was PAHS’ valedictorian in 2002 and went on to be an assistant coach for the Pelicans under Guy Blanchard, who now is Livonia’s defensive coordinator.
2 Buckeling down for Rummel
Former LSU player and Capitol High coach Dorsett Buckels makes his debut at Class 5A Hammond High against defending Division I select champion Archbishop Rummel. The game will be played SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. It marks the return to the Tangipahoa area for Buckels, a former Amite High star who coached Capitol to the 2A quarterfinals last fall.
3 Hornets set to cover ground
Scotlandville makes area’s longest Week 1 road trip, traveling to Shreveport to take on Captain Shreve in a nondistrict Class 5A match-up. The debut of sophomore QB Czavion “Zae” Teasett is notable, but look for the Hornets to cover ground in another way —with the running back duo of Chance Williams (1,280 yards, 18 touchdowns in 2019) and Marlon Gunn Jr. (1,209 yards, 15 TDs).
4 Back almost where they finished
A year ago, a storm with heavy rain and lightning forced Central Private and Catholic-Pointe Coupee to stop their game at NRG Field in New Roads. Rather than cancel the game, the two teams agreed to travel to Zachary High’s Bronco Stadium to finish game, which CHSPC ultimately won 35-6. The game kicked off at 7 p.m. in New Roads and ended at 12:45 a.m. in Zachary. The teams meet again in the BR area at CPS.