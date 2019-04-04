Catholic High coach Pete Boudreaux is stepping down as the head track coach at the school at the end of the current season. He will remain at the school as a faculty member/guidance counselor and also will continue to serve as head cross country coach.
Boudreaux informed the team of his decision at practice Thursday, according to a school news release.
Aa 1959 Catholic graduate, is one of the most decorated high school track coaches in Louisiana history. He is a member of the National Federation of High Schools Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame and Catholic’s Grizzly Greats Hall of Fame. Catholic’s track facility was named in his honor in 2017.
During his 51-year coaching career at the school, he has won a total of 49 LHSAA titles in outdoor track, indoor track and cross country, along with having 22 teams place as a runners-up.
“It is impossible for me to put into words how thankful I am to the thousands of people who have made this journey so exciting and fulfilling,” Boudreaux said. “I thank God, the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and all the teachers, coaches, administrators, students and student- athletes who have allowed me to be a small part of this very special community called Catholic High School.
"The opportunity to spend more time with my precious wife, Pat, and all of our children and grandchildren is something that I truly look forward to. They have all given so much of themselves to allow me to work in my chosen profession. I will never be able to adequately say ‘thank you’ or express the admiration and love that I have for all of them.”
Boudreaux’s teams have won 18 state cross country championships, 14 state indoor track titles and 17 state outdoor track championships. He has coached 13 individual state champions in cross country and his 1975 team compiled a perfect score (15), the first of only two ever recorded in state history.
In track, 136 CHS athletes have won 176 events in the state championships, with 23 CHS athletes setting state records under Boudreaux’s guidance. In 2017, Catholic High School honored
Boudreaux also was selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Boys Coach of the Year for the state of Louisiana.
“Rarely can a single person dramatically affect the culture of a large institution. However, that is exactly what Pete Boudreaux has done for CHS, “ Catholic President Pete Tullier said. “Throughout his career, Pete has set the standard for coaches through humble service, personal attention and genuine love of his students. Thousands of student-athletes and literally hundreds of coaches are much better for it.”
Lisa Harvey, CHS principal, added “Pete Boudreaux is not only a role model for our students and alumni, but for every person fortunate enough to witness his energy, humility and commitment to the mission of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. His contributions to the sport of track and field throughout Louisiana and the country are legendary. Even though he is retiring as the head coach of track and field at Catholic High, I am grateful he will remain as the head cross country coach and school counselor, continuing to form students in the tradition of the Brothers.”