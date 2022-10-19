Could the No. 10 be the lucky number Denham Springs has been waiting for? DSHS coach Brett Beard thinks so.
Beard said Thursday that chances for the Yellow Jackets to host their Week 10 game with Livingston Parish and District 5-5A rival Walker at its stadium look better each day.
“My understanding is that work on the home side should be finished in the next couple of days,” Beard said. “We’ve already got power (electricity) back there. Looks like everything is coming together.
“Once the home side is done, we’ve been told it should take maybe a week to get the visitors’ side done. There are still a few other things that need to be done … clean up and pouring concrete in a couple of places. We'll see.”
The completion of the revamped football stadium is the final piece of a massive renovation project for DSHS’ athletic facilities which was funded by a bond issue approved by voters.
On campus baseball and softball fields have already been completed. The football complex includes a track and a new configuration that moved the home side to what had been the visitor’s side.
Denham Springs (6-1, 2-0) travels to East Ascension (3-4, 2-0) for its Week 8 5-5A game this Friday. The Yellow Jackets will then host Dutchtown at Live Oak High Week 9. If the stadium work is not completed in time for Week 10, the DSHS would also host Walker at LOHS.
Two for Thursday
Only two football games are set for Thursday night in the Baton Rouge area. Both start at 7 p.m.
Baker (4-3, 1-1) hosts Capitol (1-6, 0-2) for a District 6-2A game at Wedge Kyes Stadium.
Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Southern Lab (4-2) of Class 1A is set to host Class 2A Avoyelles (5-2) at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Avoyelles is the fourth upper classification opponent for the Kittens this season.